Review: The curious about Ipswich walk is great for all ages

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 October 2018

The curious about Ipswich walk is an educational day out Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

With three walks on offer and a guide booklet packed with information the curious about Ipswich walk is a great day out.

The Old Custom House was used by the government Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSThe Old Custom House was used by the government Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Curious about Ipswich is a self guided walk where you explore the hidden treasures of the town.

To take part you can download the booklet or request a printed copy - you can do this here.

There are three walks you can go on depending on how much time you have and your ability.

There is also the option to take part in a treasure hunt and answer clues during your walk.

Foundation Street / Christ's Hospital Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSFoundation Street / Christ's Hospital Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

One walk starts at St Peter’s Dock and finishes at the Town Hall and takes approximately 1.5 hours to complete.

The second walk starts at the Town Hall and finishes at Christchurch Park and takes roughly an hour to complete.

Or if you are feeling adventurous you could combine the two walks.

I completed the walk that begun at St Peter’s Dock and finished at the Town Hall.

The Ipswich Unitarian Meeting House cost £500 in 1700 Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSThe Ipswich Unitarian Meeting House cost £500 in 1700 Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

The first stop was The Old Custom House on Bridge Street.

This building was constructed in 1844 for the Corporation of Ipswich. Custom houses contained offices of the government officials who processed the paperwork associated with importing and exporting goods into and out of the country and who collected custom duties. The Old Custom House replaced a former Custom House which was demolished in 1843.

Next up was Foundation Street, one which I am ashamed to say I have never walked down until today.

The street was named after the ‘Foundation’ or almshouses and Christ’s Hospital. The hospital was founded in 1572 and went on to be the Ipswich Grammar School. The almshouses were founded in 1550 following a bequest by Henry Tooley who died in that year, with additional endowments in 1591 by William Smart. The almshouses were rebuilt in 1846, two storeys in red brick, built on three sides of a garden court.

The last stop of the tour Ipswich Town Hall Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSThe last stop of the tour Ipswich Town Hall Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Stop three was the Ipswich Unitarian Meeting House.

The meeting house is located next to the Willis building and is believed to be the last purpose-built timber-framed Dissenting Meeting House of its period. The land was purchased for £150 and the building cost £350 and officially opened on April 26 1700. It was and still is today as place of worship.

The curious tour provides further detail on all of these places in its booklet - if this has intrigued you why not give it a go and find out more for yourself?

