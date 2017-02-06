Customer at Notleys pub, Lowestoft ‘punched man in face during argument’, trial is told

Ipswich Crown Court.

A customer at a Suffolk pub suffered a broken jaw after being punched in the face during an argument with another customer, it has been alleged.

Sam Hampton, 26, was in Notleys pub in Lowestoft when he heard someone shout an insult at him, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

While Mr Hampton was trying to find out who had made the comment, Dean Lahan allegedly asked if he wanted a fight, said Joe Bird, prosecuting.

Lahan had then allegedly punched Mr Hampton to the right side of his face.

Mr Hampton did not seek medical treatment until the next day when he went to hospital after waking up with a swollen jaw, said Mr Bird.

Lahan, 27, of Dale End, Gisleham, has denied inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Hampton in the early hours of May 30, 2015.

The court heard that Lahan does not accept punching Mr Hampton.

The trial continues on Tuesday.