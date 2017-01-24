Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Police were called at 6.35am to reports of a crash between a car and a bicycle on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue. Mark Westley Photography

A man in his 30s has died after a serious crash in Newmarket this morning.

Police were called at 6.35am to reports of a crash between a grey BMW 525 and a bicycle on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue.

The cyclist – a man in his 30s – died at the scene.

A 22-year-old man from Newmarket has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash.

He is currently being questioned by officers at the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Officers have shut the road between the roundabout junction with the A1303 and Hamilton Road.

There is currently no access into the west side of Newmarket from the A14 at junction 36 for Nine Mile Hill as a result of the crash.

Drivers are having to enter the town via the A142 at junction 37 for Newmarket and Ely.

Officers have advised motorists that there will be delays, and they are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 36 of January 24.