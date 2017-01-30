Cyclist who was seriously injured in Newmarket crash has died, police confirm

A 25-year-old has died after last week's crash on the A142 Fordham Road in Landwade near Newmarket. Picture: Mark Westley Photography Mark Westley Photography

The cyclist involved in a serious collision on the A142 Fordham Road near Newmarket last week has died, police have said.

The crash involved the 25-year-old cyclist and a lorry. Picture: Mark Westley Photography The crash involved the 25-year-old cyclist and a lorry. Picture: Mark Westley Photography

The 25-year-old, who is yet to be named by police, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital last week in a life-threatening condition after suffering a serious head injury in a collision with a DAF lorry near Newmarket.

His death comes in the same week that 34-year-old Zoltan Domotor was killed in a collision with a BMW 525 on Barbara Stradbroke Avenue, in Newmarket.

On January 30, a spokesman from Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at 6.45am on Thursday, January 26, to reports of a collision between a DAF lorry and a bicycle on the A142 Fordham Road.

“The cyclist – a 25-year-old man - suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment, but has subsequently died.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the lorry or bicycle immediately prior to it, was asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 101 quoting reference CAD 44 of January 26.