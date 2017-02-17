Damning report finds Suffolk failing some children with special education needs leaving families ‘frustrated and confused’

The needs of many children with special education needs in Suffolk are “not effectively met” according to a damning inspection report which today highlights the “dissatisfaction, frustration and confusion” of families trying to access services in the county.

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Suffolk to inspect how health and education leaders had met the expectations of the Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) reforms introduced nationwide in 2014.

The reforms were intended to make it easier for children and young people with a range of special education needs and mental and physical disabilities to get the support they needed combined under one all-encompassing care plan.

But families who have been through the process have told of their struggles in getting the support they need.

The watchdogs’ report, published on Friday morning into SEND services provided by organisations including Suffolk County Council, the Ipswich and East Suffolk and West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups, as well as schools, has highlighted the frustrations faced by those families.

“The needs of many children and young people are not effectively met,” a spokesman for Ofsted said.

“Feedback from parents, in response both to the inspection and to a recent survey undertaken by the Suffolk Parent Carer Network (SPCN), overwhelmingly reflects dissatisfaction, frustration and confusion regarding the local area’s provision for children and young people who have SEND.”

Clare Kingaby-Lewis, from Lowestoft, said she had to fight for a year to get support for her son Samuel, who is autistic, and is now in an out of county placement,

“It was an awful experience,” she said,

“Samuel was signed off school for a year due to the stress of being in the wrong, mainstream, setting.

“Our concerns were ignored, we weren’t invited to meetings about our son, we had to wait months for decisions to be made

“Any and every excuse they could use they did. This had a huge impact on all the family.”

In a joint statement, responding to today’s inspection report, SCC and the CCGs said: “We fully accept the findings of the report and apologise that the local area’s services and provision have not effectively met the needs of children and young people in our county. Transforming these services is our priority

“Prior to the Ofsted and Care Quality Commission inspection, we identified that significant improvements needed to be made to the way children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities and their families access support.

“Following feedback from the Suffolk Parent Carer Network survey in October 2016 we have introduced a number of changes covering education, health and social care and we are beginning to see the positive impact of these. The number of Statements to be transferred to Education Health Care Plans (EHCPs) has reduced and production of new EHCPs has increased.

“We recognise that it is not just about the speed of production but also improving the quality of the EHCPs produced. We are investing in training across all partners and providers focussing on improving co-production of EHCPs.

