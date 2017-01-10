Partly Cloudy

Date set for trial of man accused of attempted rape at Melton railway station

12:47 10 January 2017

Melton railway station

Melton railway station

Archant

The trial of an Ipswich man accused of attempting to rape a woman at Melton railway station last summer will take place at Ipswich Crown Court in March.

Sam Duncan, 24, of Alan Road, Ipswich, has pleaded not guilty to attempting to orally rape the woman at around 10pm on Tuesday, July 19, last year at the railway station near Woodbridge.

He has also denied sexually assaulting the woman and indecent exposure on the same date.

His trial, which is expected to last two days, will start on March 20. Duncan is remanded in custody.

Keywords: Ipswich Crown Court Melton

No snow in Suffolk today but conditions are on a ‘knife-edge for tomorrow’, weather forecaster warns

07:09 Chris Shimwell
Snow scene. Picture credit: Felis Klostle/AP

Suffolk faces the possibility of snow for the first time in 2017 tomorrow as forecasters warn that a shift of just 1°C could make all the difference.

Man who killed Laureen Hammond in Bromeswell car crash due to be released from prison

07:00 Richard Cornwell
Laureen with her sister Keely Hammond

A mother has spoken of her anger that the partially-sighted teenage driver who killed her daughter is being released from prison after serving just half his sentence.

Slow A12 traffic as lorry and car collide on the A12 at Colchester

33 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
A12 stock photograph

Slow traffic has been reported on the A12 this morning after a car and lorry collided near the Colchester United football stadium.

Floor plan of shooting victim’s home found on suspect’s iPad, court hears

07:00 Jane Hunt
Rebecca Deferia near Ipswich Crown Court

Internet searches for the floor plan of the flat where a Suffolk man was shot in the chest by three hitmen were made on an iPad belonging to his former partner in the weeks leading up to the assassination attempt, it has been alleged.

Colchester MP says money for sport must come from general tax not a new sugary drinks levy

Yesterday, 20:33 Annabelle Dickson
Will Quince, Colchester MP.

Money to encourage young people to get involved in sport should come from general taxation not a levy on sugary drinks, Colchester’s MP has said.

Snow warning for Suffolk and Essex this week issued by Met Office

Yesterday, 20:31 Matt Stott
<<< NEWS >>> December 2009 weather A dog walker this morning on a snow covered B1029 Brightlingsea Road, Thorrington, near Colchester, Essex. Photo ref APP 09 Brightlingsea Snow 6 Andrew Partridge Friday 18/12/09

“Thundersnow” and blizzards could sweep away the region’s mild weather as an Arctic cold spell blowing in from the north looks set to cause temperatures to tumble.

Power cut in Colchester High Street

Yesterday, 19:30 Matt Stott
Stock photo of the high street in Colchester.

Shops and restaurants have been left without power in Colchester’s high street on Tuesday evening.

