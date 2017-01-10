Date set for trial of man accused of attempted rape at Melton railway station

Melton railway station Archant

The trial of an Ipswich man accused of attempting to rape a woman at Melton railway station last summer will take place at Ipswich Crown Court in March.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Duncan, 24, of Alan Road, Ipswich, has pleaded not guilty to attempting to orally rape the woman at around 10pm on Tuesday, July 19, last year at the railway station near Woodbridge.

He has also denied sexually assaulting the woman and indecent exposure on the same date.

His trial, which is expected to last two days, will start on March 20. Duncan is remanded in custody.