Dates set for consultation on dualled A120 between Braintree and Colchester

A120 at Marks Farm junction in Braintree Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

A public consultation on a new route for the A120 between Braintree and Colchester will begin on January 17, it has been revealed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nine proposed routes for the new A120 Nine proposed routes for the new A120

Essex County Council, which is leading the project to dual the route will ask for views on where the road should go.

County Hall revealed a shortlist of nine routes earlier this month, but this is expected to be whittled down to a handful before the consultation.

As well as submitting their views by email or post, people can find out more at a series of public events taking place during the eight-week consultation.

These are taking place:

• Monday, January 30 – Bradwell Village Hall

• Thursday, February 2 – Silver End Village Hall

• Monday, February 6 – Rivenhall Hotel

• Tuesday, February 7 – Marks Tey Village Hall

• Friday, February 10 – Charter Hall, Colchester

• Saturday, February 11 – Spring Lodge Centre, Witham

• Tuesday, February 14 – Feering Community Centre

• Wednesday, February 15 – Civic Centre, Chelmsford

• Saturday, February 18 – Alec Hunter Academy, Braintree

• Saturday, February 25 – Coggeshall Village Hall

There will also be an event in Cressing, though the time and location is still to be confirmed.

The East Anglian Daily Times is backing the project with our Dual the A120 campaign, though we do not advocate a specific route.

­­For more information or to share your views once the consultation is live visit www.a120essex.co.uk