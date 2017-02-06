Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

David Martin’s inquest begins in Ipswich - amid reports from BBC Panorama of 50% increase in ‘unexpected’ mental health deaths

09:00 06 February 2017

Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971

Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971

Archant

The family of an mentally-ill man who died amid filth and squalor in Ipswich are hoping for answers at this week’s long-awaited inquest.

Comment
David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

David Martin was discovered dead in his Ipswich flat on September 11, 2014 – four days after his 52nd birthday. Pneumonia was listed as the cause of death.

He had been receiving care from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), having been diagnosed with complex mental health issues, including bipolar manic depression, schizo-affective disorder and schizophrenia, which he had lived with since his early adult years. He also suffered from a number of physical disabilities affecting his stomach and mobility.

His brother, Steve Martin, has previously criticised changes to the care offered, prior to his death, which he said arose from budget cuts.

The funding for David’s flat to be cleaned, previously paid for by Suffolk County Council, was also cut.

David Martin, pictured when he was at high schoolDavid Martin, pictured when he was at high school

When visiting David’s flat after his death, Steve said it had not been cleaned for six weeks; it was damp, there was no hot water and his bedroom window had been broken.

The NSFT has previously offered its “sincerest condolences” to the family but said it had “fully investigated” the care it provided, which it claims was relevant to his mental health needs.

A five-day inquest into David Martin’s death begins at the Ipswich Coroner’s Court this morning, led by Suffolk coroner Peter Dean.

It comes on the day of BBC’s Panorama programme, which will report on a 50% rise in the number of unexpected deaths at England’s mental health trusts in the past three years.

The messy Ipswich flat in which David Martin was found dead in September 2014The messy Ipswich flat in which David Martin was found dead in September 2014

Keywords: Suffolk County Council NHS BBC United Kingdom Suffolk County

Three vehicles collide near Highpoint Prison

09:55 Tom Potter
Three vehicles collided on the A143 near Haverhill

A van and two cars collided near Highpoint Prison, in Stradishall, near Haverhill, this morning.

David Martin’s inquest begins in Ipswich - amid reports of 50% increase in ‘unexpected’ deaths

09:00 Andrew Hirst
Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971

The family of an mentally-ill man who died amid filth and squalor in Ipswich are hoping for answers at this week’s long-awaited inquest.

Auction in memory of former Sudbury rugby star

08:54 Emma Brennan
Former Sudbury Rugby Club star Mark Pinnegar, right, who died last year pictured with his brothers Simon, centre, and Colin, left.

A talented rugby player who died suddenly last year will be remembered by his former teammates at a memorial luncheon and auction in Sudbury.

Ed Sheeran to perform at Brits for third time – alongside Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars and Little Mix

08:46 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran on stage during the 2012 Brit Awards. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire .

Suffolk’s hit-making chart star, Ed Sheeran, is set to take the stage at this year’s Brit Awards.

Overhead wire fault causes delays and cancellations on trains in and out of London

08:04 Tom Potter
Ipswich railway station

Rail passengers faced disruption on mainline trains this morning, due to faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford.

Volunteers help rough sleepers on their turf in Bury St Edmunds

08:00 Mariam Ghaemi
The Sunday Supper group in Bury St Edmunds. Left to right: Dottie Mistry, Laura Mulvihill, Zoe O'Callaghan, Milly Sparrow. Picture: Mariam Ghaemi.

When a former nurse saw more and more homeless people in Bury St Edmunds she decided to help.

Gresham’s bingo night helps raise more than £1,300 for Alzheimer’s charity

10 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Greshams Ipswoch held a fancy dress bingo night over Chrostmas, raising more than £1,300 for Altzheimer's Research

Greshams Ipswich has handed over more than £1,300 to Alzheimer’s Research UK after raising the cash at its popular Christmas bingo night.

Most read

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sudbury accident

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 players - the top ten!

Allan Hunter enjoys a cigarette after Town's FA Cup semi-final against West Brom. Kevin Beattie and Robin Turner are also in celebratory mood.

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

Cook steps down as England captain after being in charge of 59 Tests

Alastair Cook - has stepped down as England Test captain

Gallery: A moment of nostalgia - Ipswich Town vs Reading 1996

Claus Thomsen on the ball for Ipswich Town as they beat Reading in 1996

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 – numbers 20 to 11, Kieron Dyer to Bill Baxter

Kieron Dyer is number 20 in Terry's countdown
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24