Days Gone By - Remembering The Old Bell and The Blooming Fuchsia pubs in Ipswich
18:54 17 January 2017
Dave Kindred
Dozens of public houses have closed in Ipswich in recent years. The pace of losses has now slowed and many community pubs are run by volunteers. This week David Kindred looks back at the two in particular - The Old Bell, which stood at the junction of Stoke Street, Vernon Street and Bell Lane, and Blooming Fuchsia in Foxhall Road.
A reader has written recalling The Blooming Fuchsia, which was demolished in fairly recent years and replaced with houses now stand.
The Old Bell building is a 15th or early 16th Century grade two listed building, which is presently being restored.
Margaret Longstaff, of Ipswich, said: “My brother grew up in Ipswich and for the past two decades he has been living in Spain. He recently enquired about the Blooming Fuchsia public house on Foxhall Road, Ipswich.
“I told him houses now stand on the site and that the coloured tiles, forming a picture of a fuchsia from the pub wall have been retained on the site set in a wall.”
Do you have memories of these Ipswich public houses? Share your memories via email