Days Gone By - Remembering The Old Bell and The Blooming Fuchsia pubs in Ipswich

18:54 17 January 2017

The Blooming Fuchsia at the junction of Fuchsia Lane and Foxhall Road, Ipswich, in the 1980s - Photo by Albert Gonzalez

The Blooming Fuchsia at the junction of Fuchsia Lane and Foxhall Road, Ipswich, in the 1980s - Photo by Albert Gonzalez

Dave Kindred

Dozens of public houses have closed in Ipswich in recent years. The pace of losses has now slowed and many community pubs are run by volunteers.  This week David Kindred looks back at the two in particular - The Old Bell, which stood at the junction of Stoke Street, Vernon Street and Bell Lane, and Blooming Fuchsia in Foxhall Road.

Comment
Who was serving the drinks at the Blooming Fuchsia, Ipswich, in September 1974? Who was serving the drinks at the Blooming Fuchsia, Ipswich, in September 1974?

A reader has written recalling The Blooming Fuchsia, which was demolished in fairly recent years and replaced with houses now stand.

The Old Bell building is a 15th or early 16th Century grade two listed building, which is presently being restored.

The Old Bell Inn - This photograph was taken in January 1975. The shop on the left, at the corner of Dock Street, has since been demolished and Vernon Street widened.The Old Bell Inn - This photograph was taken in January 1975. The shop on the left, at the corner of Dock Street, has since been demolished and Vernon Street widened.

Margaret Longstaff, of Ipswich, said: “My brother grew up in Ipswich and for the past two decades he has been living in Spain. He recently enquired about the Blooming Fuchsia public house on Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

“I told him houses now stand on the site and that the coloured tiles, forming a picture of a fuchsia from the pub wall have been retained on the site set in a wall.”

Can you add names to these photographs taken at the Blooming Fuchsia, Ipswich, in September 1974?Can you add names to these photographs taken at the Blooming Fuchsia, Ipswich, in September 1974?

Do you have memories of these Ipswich public houses? Share your memories via email

Keywords: David Kindred Days Gone By Spain

