Deer hit near Elveden closes A11

The deer was hit around sunrise this morning on the A11 near Elveden. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The A11 near Elveden was closed after a driver struck a deer at high speed.

Suffolk Constabulary were called around 6.50am to reports that a car had hit the animal while travelling around the village on the Elveden Bypass.

As a result of the crash, the front of the car was badly damaged and debris from the collision spread across the road.

Officers temporarily shut the road as they cleared the lanes and moved the car off of the carriageway.

The road has now reopened and there are no reports of ongoing traffic delays.