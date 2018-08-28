New life-saving defibrillator installed at Suffolk industrial estate

Left to right: First aiders Jonathan Nolan and Richard Leeder from Jenkins Engineering, Ben Holder from MGS, Gary Cocksedge and Carrie Steggles-Pilgrim from Geosense and Jackie Smith and Ryuichi Kawaguchi from MGS with the new defibrillator Picture: GEOSENSE Archant

A new life-saving defibrillator has been installed on an industrial estate near Bury St Edmunds – thanks to the combined efforts of four businesses in the area.

Geosense, Marton Geotechnical Services, J.W Engineering and Jenkins Engineering all contributed to the £1,350 cost of the new defibrillator, which has been installed on the Rougham Industrial Estate.

First aiders from the companies met on Thursday, October 25, to go through operating procedures and to receive the unlock code to access the unit.

The fundraising campaign was launched by Geosense quality and health and safety manager Gary Cocksedge.

He said: ““Defibrillators have a huge impact on survival rates for anyone who suffers a cardiac arrest out of reach of medical care, increasing it from fewer than one per cent to more than 60 per cent if applied quickly.

“I thought it was important to have a unit on the industrial estate and by splitting the cost between the four businesses, it became a realistic proposition.”

The defibrillator has been installed on the wall next to Geosense’s front door on the estate.

Martin Clegg, Geosense managing director, said: “We were happy to provide a location for one but credit must go to Gary who had the idea and made it happen.”