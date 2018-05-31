Partly Cloudy

Bird flu risk set to rise as autumn wild bird migration season approaches, DEFRA warns

PUBLISHED: 08:01 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:01 23 August 2018

Bird flu risk is set to increase as the migration season approaches, DEFRA has warned Picture: DEFRA

Archant

The risk of bird flu to the UK will start to increase with the approach of the autumn migration season, government officials have warned after an outbreak in western Russia.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said the Russian authorities had reported an outbreak of H5N2 HPAI in a commercial farm of nearly 500,000 birds in Kostromskaya region.

Sequencing analysis suggested the virus belonged to a group of H5 HPAI viruses which has been detected in wild bird and poultry cases across Asia, Africa and Europe since 2014. Since early June, 67 outbreaks of H5 had been reported in commercial poultry across several regions of western Russia. At the moment it posed a very low risk but this would change as the birds started to leave their breeding grounds. Poultry keepers should abide by its advice on good biosecurity, DEFRA said.

New flights from Stansted to the US

19 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Stop Stansted Expansion has filed an application for a judicial review over deciding expansion plans locally Picture: STANSTED

Primera Air’s latest long-haul route from London Stansted has taken to the skies with the launch of its new five flights a week service to Washington Dulles Airport.

Live: GCSE Results Day 2018: Live updates from east Suffolk schools and colleges

20 minutes ago Katy Sandalls, Amy Gibbons and Emily Townsend
Zander Simpson, Sydnee Nicholas and Billy Pearce celebrate their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of pupils across Suffolk are finding out their long-awaited GCSE results this morning.

Updated: Man arrested after burglars attack victim with boiling water and hammer

12:43 Katy Sandalls
Essex Police have made an arrest in connect with a violent burglary in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 25-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Colchester.

Murder investigation after man found dead in Colchester home

06:56 Jake Foxford
Police are still investigating at the scene. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Police are launching a murder investigation following the discovery of a dead man at a Colchester address.

Find out where you can see the Red Arrows today and tomorrow

11:19 Megan Aldous
The Red Arrows will be passing over some of East Anglia. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

With the Red Arrows heading to the Clacton Show several locations in East Anglia should be able to catch a glimpse of them.

Road blocked after lorry knocks down power cable

25 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
The lorry has crashed into a power cable Picture: ARCHANT

Lavenham Road in Great Waldingfield is blocked after police were called to a collision there this afternoon.

Did World Cup fever cause young drivers to speed home in Suffolk?

44 minutes ago Tom Potter
England fans drove with more caution in Suffolk than elsewhere across the country, according to insurance company findings Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Suffolk drivers displayed trend-bucking patience on the roads during England’s World Cup campaign, according to new speed tracking statistics.

