Severe delays on A14 as cluster of incidents cause chaos

PUBLISHED: 12:47 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:51 29 October 2018

Motorists reported heavy traffic on the A14 (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Archant

Motorists experienced serious disruption on the A14 this morning as police rushed to five incidents in under two hours.

A series of crashes coupled with multiple broken down vehicles caused dismay for drivers travelling on the A14 this morning.

A cluster of incidents reportedly caused tailbacks stretching miles, with the first triggering delays at roughly 8.30am.

Police were called at 8.25am with reports of a collision heading eastbound on the A14 at Sproughton. Three vehicles were involved in the crash in lane two – causing debris to spill into lane one.

The vehicles were later moved into a lay-by at Copdock.

A second call was made to police at 8.27am, regarding a broken down van on the A14 at Nacton. The road was blocked for a time, before the scene was declared clear at 9.40am.

Just three minutes on from the second call, at 8.30am, police were alerted to a four vehicle collision on the A14 at Coddenham, at the junction with the A140. The incident was reportedly a damage-only collision, and both lanes were cleared by 9.07am.

A third crash was reported on the A14 at Claydon shortly before 9.45am, when one vehicle is believed to have left the carriageway and collided with trees in a ditch. Two vehicles were reportedly involved, but nobody is thought to have been hurt.

Then shortly before 10am, another broken down vehicle was reported at the Copdock interchange. The car had come to a stop partially in lane one, blocking the road. Recovery arrived at 10.15am.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the five separate events caused serious delays, with traffic at a standstill for some time.

