Delays on A11 at Thetford after car transporter collides with central reservation

A car transporter has crashed into the central reservation of the A11 in Thetford, leaving the road blocked in both directions.

Emergency services were called at 9.10am to the A11 between the A1075 and the Larling crossroads.

Police have said that as a result of the crash several cars came off the transporter and into the road, although it is unknown at this stage whether any other vehicles were involved.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said that paramedics were on the scene treating two people, but no one was reported to have serious injuries.

Both have since been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with non-serious injuries.

The crash has left both carriageways of the A11, which is currently closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Officers have said they expect the road to be closed for some time and that those in the area should avoid the route using local diversions instead.