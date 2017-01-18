Delays on A12 near Boreham after firefighters tackle car on fire

Firefighters tackled the blaze Archant

Firefighters have been called to tackle a car fire in Boreham, Essex, this afternoon.

Essex Fire and Rescue was alerted at 3.18pm to the fire on the A12 northbound between junctions 19 and 20.

A fire service spokesman said the portion of the A12 was temporarily shut while they tackled the flames, which were put out by 3.35pm.

Congestion has been reported on the road back to junction 18 for the A414 Danbury.

Motorists are being advised to leave extra time for their journey.