Delight as 98% of pupils at Heathlands Primary School in West Bergholt achieve new Key Stage 2 standards

Heathlands Primary School in West Bergholtt have done exceptionally well in their KS2 results.

Eating bacon sandwiches before tests have helped Key Stage Two pupils at a high-achieving Essex primary school relax their nerves and achieve exceptional results, a deputy headteacher has said.

Richard Cranfield, of Heathlands School in West Bergholt, said he was “incredibly proud” of children at the primary – 98% of whom achieved the new national standards for reading and writing in Department for Education statistics released today.

Allowing pupils to relax and prepare is a key priority for the school, Mr Cranfield said, and teachers lay on mock week for the children so they know what to expect.

“We are absolutely delighted by what the children have achieved,” he said.

“They worked extremely hard to achieve these brilliant results and even after demanding tests they have come out on top, which is fantastic.

“This is the first year the new assessments have been brought in. We’ve dealt with them by holding mock week so the children know what they can expect. In the mornings we cook them bacon sandwiches so they are alert and relax, and I think this has helped a great deal.

The deputy headteacher added: “Our staff have really tried to put an emphasis on children taking their own responsibility over targets, something which I believe has really paid off. We hope to achieve even better results next year.”

Across Essex, primary schools rounded off a successful year for education in the county – 76% of 11-year-olds achieved at least the expected standard in writing – above the England average of 74%.

Combined figures for achievements in reading, writing and mathematics rank Essex (56%) joint 50th out of 152 authorities. Nearby counties Suffolk (49%) and Norfolk (50%) came 123rd and joint 119th respectively.

Essex County Council (ECC)’s cabinet member for education and lifelong learning Ray Gooding said: “I am absolutely delighted with the latest Key Stage 2 statistics, which are a further demonstration of the fantastic improvements Essex schools have been making over recent years.

“The achievements are testament to the hard work and commitment of pupils, staff and governors at the county’s schools.

“Combined with the increasing number of pupils in Essex now attending good or outstanding schools, as confirmed in this month’s Ofsted Annual Report, this is a great way to round off another wonderful year for education in Essex.”