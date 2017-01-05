Partly Cloudy

Delight as St Michael’s pre-school in Brantham receives glowing Ofsted report

10:00 05 January 2017

St Michael's Pre-School , Brantham, celebraiting outstanding ofsted result.

Archant

Babies, toddlers and staff at a Suffolk nursery are celebrating today after receiving a glowing Ofsted report.

Comment
St Michael’s in Brantham kicked off the New Year with their first ‘outstanding’ rating for personal development and ‘good’ ratings in all other areas.

Inspectors said every single child at the centre, which has been running for more than 30 years, is highly valued and respected as an individual.

Emails from parents poured in to Ofsted praising staff for their hands-on approach to their children’s welfare.

Support for families while they were in crisis – for instance dealing with an illness or death – was consistent and caring, inspectors found.

The quality of teaching was sometimes outstanding, they added.

Hayley Aherne, group manager, said she is “thrilled” to receive such glowing feedback.

“This is the first time we have received an outstanding rating in one of our categories which is wonderful news considering we have only recently opened up to children from 0-4.

“We are all thrilled by the feedback and I am really proud that we have received it.

“It shows that we do make an impact on parents and we would like to thank them for the comments they gave.

She added: “It was great to get an outstanding rating in the personal development category because that it what we are really about, we try to give children the best start in life and prepare them for school.”

To view the full report, click here.

