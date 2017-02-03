Partly Cloudy

Dementia-friendly screenings in Sudbury, Haldeigh and Stowmarket are a success

14:57 03 February 2017

Film screenings that provide a safe and welcoming environment for people with dementia have proved a hit.

Film screenings that provide a safe and welcoming environment for people with dementia have proved a hit.

The Suffolk Cinema Network, supported by Babergh District Council, launched the dementia-friendly events last year, with showings in Sudbury, Stowmarket and Hadleigh.

The latest screening, of an American in Paris at Sudbury’s Quay Theatre, was a sell-out.

The film, starring Gene Kelly, was shown in a “safe and welcoming environment”, encouraging those with dementia, as well as their carers and families, to take the opportunity of attending a theatrical show.

The warm reception and capacity crowd have ensured another dementia-friendly screening will be coming to the Quay in May.

Many of the attendees were collected and driven to the theatre by GoStart Community Transport free of charge, allowing residents of care homes from surrounding villages as far afield as Earls Colne to attend.

Margaret Maybury, cabinet member for community capacity building and Eengagement at Babergh District Council, said: “This is only the latest of the dementia-friendly screenings we have run with the Suffolk Cinema Network here in Babergh, and the response, both from audiences and organisations such as the Quay and GoStart, has been phenomenal.

“There is a real appetite for these screenings and a warm and supportive community here in Babergh to make them happen and I’m looking forward to more screenings in the year ahead.”

The screening of an American in Paris follows similarly successful showings of March of the Penguins and Breakfast at Tiffany’s at Hadleigh Pool & Leisure last year.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Cinema Network said: “We’ve aimed these relaxed film screenings at people who are often cut off from arts and cultural entertainment due to frailty, behavioural changes and ill health.

“As a society we need to ensure that those living with dementia, their carers and families are welcomed into our arts venues and cultural spaces. Film can be a gateway to the past and a great connector and we are delighted that the screenings have been so well attended.”

Once details are agreed for the dementia-friendly screening in May, details will be available here.

