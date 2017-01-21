Partly Cloudy

Developer CEG starts work on a masterplan for Adastral Park at Martlesham Heath

07:30 21 January 2017

Preparatory work on a masterplan for 2,000 new homes at Adastral Park at Martlesham Heath is under way.

Developer CEG has already held two consultation events in Martlesham and Waldringfield and says it welcomes residents’ input, ideas, comments and concerns and will show the masterplan to the public before it is submitted.

Meanwhile, Suffolk Coastal District Council (SCDC) is to employ a specific planning officer to lead the project.

CEG says it is in the “early stage in our thinking” and has “no fixed ideas” at present.

However, it envisages 2,000 homes being built in the next decade, plus healthcare provision, nursery, primary and secondary schools, shops and services, community facilities such as a village hall, plus road improvements and bus, cycling and walking routes.

It is also aimed to create hundreds of new jobs through hi-tech employment opportunities on land north of the existing business park.

One-third of the site will be green spaces – parks, play areas, a village green, sports facilities and ecological features – with opportunities for residents to grow their own food in allotments and community orchards.

Tony Fryatt, cabinet member for planning at Suffolk Coastal, said: “The Adastral Park housing scheme is being progressed through the pre-application process. The developers, CEG, have already commenced a programme of local engagement.

“The council will shortly make a dedicated appointment to lead the project for SCDC. We are also trialling an initiative with Suffolk County Council whereby we are working as a ‘one officer team’ to coordinate the required technical inputs to result in a smoother delivery of sound decisions.”

  • With both this build and the proposed development at bell lane kesgrave I hope both SCDC and SCC note the additional traffic to Kesgrave mainly the A1214 and foxhall road from the A12 to the Nuffield. Foxhall road is now an accident black spot , very heavily congested and deals with large HGVs especially if the Orwell bridge is closed, on what is basically a country lane .I feel it is extremely important the road is upgraded with roundabouts at bell lane and dobbs lane and the road straightened near the Nuffield with better access to the hospital there , before these major builds start .Thank you.

    deeber

    Saturday, January 21, 2017

