More than 1,000 Suffolk teenagers classed as NEET

PUBLISHED: 16:48 24 October 2018

Apprenticeships are just one route teenagers can take Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fresh questions have been raised over youngsters not in education, employment or training (NEETs), after the latest data revealed Suffolk had disproportionately high numbers.

Gordon Jones: Suffolk County Council cabinet member for childrens services, education and skills said a host of measures were helping to promote employment, education and training Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL/SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Data published by the Department for Education last week showed there were 1,090 NEETs in Suffolk out of 14,740 16 and 17 year olds.

The 7.4% NEET rate is the second worst of the 11 authorities in the East, behind only Luton.

The data also means Suffolk is around 3% worse than the national average for youngsters employed or in education or training.

Education chiefs said the rural make-up of the county, coupled with pockets of deprivation were behind the figures.

Jack Abbott has questioned why Suffolk has a high number of NEETs Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Gordon Jones, cabinet member for education and skills at Suffolk County Council, said: “It is a priority for Suffolk County Council to swiftly identify young people who leave full time education and to provide support for them to access local opportunities and move into alternate learning or training.

“We are pleased that progress is being made as the proportion of young people who are NEET in Suffolk reduces year-on-year and is currently the lowest it has ever been. In comparison to last year, the percentage of young people who are NEET or whose destination is not known, in Suffolk has reduced by 0.1%, compared to no change across England.”

Mr Jones pointed to a measures to tackle the situation, including the Suffolk Skills Show to highlight opportunities and the Enterprise Advisory Network to help schools and colleges inspire teenagers. The Suffolk Public Sector Leaders group has also committed £1million over the next three years.

Figures published last month by the council’s scrutiny committee revealed a 20% fall in the number of people starting an apprenticeship.

Jack Abbott, Labour education spokesman, said: “Suffolk County Council is once again failing young people. The council has a legal obligation to ensure that all those in education have access to training, education or employment, yet this council neglects more than 1,000 16-17 year-olds by not providing them with the opportunities that they deserve. They should be raising aspiration, standards and prospects for all young people, but, instead, the Tories seem content with removing opportunity.

“If the Conservatives do not have the inclination or ability to fix the many problems this county faces, I know a party that does.”

‘What are the parents doing?’ - Attack on boy, 15, branded ‘horrific’ and ‘disgusting’

21:02 James Carr
A 15-year-old boy was attacked near the fountains on Lowestoft’s Royal Thoroughfare. Photo: James Carr.

A savage attack on a 15-year-old boy by a “pack” of teenage girls and a teenage boy has been branded as “disgusting” by horrified onlookers.

Fans asked to pay respects to Beattie at Portman Road

19:30 Will Jefford
Kevin Beattie sadly died on September 16, aged 64. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town fans are encouraged to pay their respects to club legend Kevin Beattie at Portman Road – rather than at Seven Hills Crematorium – when his funeral takes place on Friday.

Warning over gas cylinders after two people left homeless following explosion

19:12 Andrew Hirst
Debris from the exploded gas cylinder Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two people have been left homeless after a gas cylinder exploded and left debris 50 metres away.

See the dazzling display of 23,000 poppies cascading down side of church

19:00 Michael Steward
The stunning display at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

A stunning cascade of more than 23,000 handcrafted poppies can be seen falling from a Suffolk church following a community-backed project to commemorate the Armistice centenary.

Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk

19:00 Megan Aldous
Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.

Judge rues knife crime ‘epidemic’ before jailing 22-year-old for stabbing

18:05 Tom Potter
His Honour Judge Martyn Levett Picture: GREGG BROWN

A judge lamented levels of knife crime as approaching “epidemic proportions” before jailing a Suffolk father-of-two for stabbing another man outside a pub.

Video: Why was a helicopter flying over Ipswich waterfront?

17:43 Andrew Hirst
Stock of Ipswich Waterfront Picture: NEIL PERRY

A low flying helicopter over the Ipswich waterfront has been causing a stir among passersby this afternoon.

‘I feel so much happier, healthier and confident’ - mum tells of winning national Slimming World award

Katie Clark has been recognised by Slimming World Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town to install CCTV in aftermath of shocking sex attack on teenage boy

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

