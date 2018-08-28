Heavy Rain

Government department takes FOUR months to respond to Suffolk parking proposals

PUBLISHED: 08:06 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:40 01 November 2018

A government department is facing criticism after it took four months to respond to Suffolk’s councils about a key parking issue.

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said he was furious with the delays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said he was furious with the delays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From April next year, parking enforcement responsibility is due to transfer from Suffolk police to district and borough councils.

In March, the Suffolk Public Sector Leaders group – made up of police bosses, all council leaders and chief executives – but was told the parliamentary timetable meant there was not enough time to prepare it.

Now it has emerged Suffolk Highways wrote to the transport secretary in March offering to draft the legwork of the legislation to enable the plans to go ahead, but the Department for Transport (DfT) finally responded four months later turning down the offer.

It means the already-stretched police resources will now face an additional 12 months enforcing parking – despite recent cutbacks in the number of PCSOs who would be carrying out the work.

Mary Evans from Suffolk County Council said it would continue pursuing the parking enforcement changes Picture: GREGG BROWNMary Evans from Suffolk County Council said it would continue pursuing the parking enforcement changes Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Locally, preparations have been on track for implementation in April 2019.

“The DfT has advised that Suffolk’s timescale for civil parking enforcement will not be achievable because its priority is to assist with the work involved in Brexit.

“The DfT is well aware that the councils across the county will need six months’ lead time to put necessary arrangements in place.

“However, despite our best efforts to maintain dialogue, the DfT has provided no indication when they will consider our application.”

“Although the delays are frustrating, in Suffolk we remain committed to working with the DfT to achieve the transfer to Civil Parking Enforcement as soon as possible.”

Ipswich Borough Council is currently the only authority in Suffolk which has responsibility for enforcing parking.

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “I am absolutely furious. All they have to do is sign off on it.

“I just find it extraordinary where this would help everybody in this county that the DfT has just been so obstructive.”

A spokesman from the DfT said: “We understand the importance of parking enforcement to local communities and will continue to work with councils on their applications.”

Updated: Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

23 minutes ago Will Jefford
A busy stretch of the A12

Serious delays remain after a van that crashed off the A12 is cleared.

Frosty conditions expected overnight - but warmer weather to come

08:24 Will Jefford
Ipswich expects more rain today before a chilly evening. Picture: citizenside.com

Ipswich is set for another rainy day as temperatures remain cool and are expected to fall further overnight.

‘Not acceptable’ - teenagers caught reportedly throwing fireworks in the street

08:05 Andrew Papworth
The fireworks seized in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A batch of fireworks were seized from teenagers in a town centre amid reports they had been throwing them in the street.

Exclusive: ‘Shameful’ - critics hit out as third of children denied special needs provision

07:46 Amy Gibbons
Concerns have been raised over the shortfall of special school placements in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s special needs provision is reportedly in “crisis” as new data reveals one third of children could not get provision within their home county.

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

07:38 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man from Ipswich has been taken into police custody after a driver in his 50s was killed in a collision on the M11.

How do you get the job as Father Christmas?

07:30 Megan Aldous
The qualities of Wyevale Garden Centre's Father Christmas Picture: ANDREW HOBBS

With the festive season upon us we take a look at what qualities and experience you need to become the jolly man in the red suit.

