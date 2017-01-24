Diamond ring and thousands of pounds stolen from home in Little Clacton

A police appeal has been sparked after a large sum of cash and sentimental jewellery was stolen from a home in Little Clacton earlier this month.

Thousands of pounds, a gold and diamond signet ring and a men’s gold chain were taken from a property in Bertram Avenue between 12.10pm and 12.25pm on January 10, police say.

Jewellery of this kind can cost hundreds of pounds, and police are keen to trace those who they believe may have taken the valuable items.

Detectives also believe a brick was used to smash the back door of the property during the alleged raid.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Detective Constable Emily Chapman at Clacton CID on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details will be taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not have to attend court.