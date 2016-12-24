Did you drink at Yates bar in Ipswich? We look back through our photo archive
12:00 24 December 2016
Now The Robert Ransome, Yates used to be a centre point of the Ipswich nightlife scene in the 90s and 00s.
Were you one of the revellers photographed on this night out in October 1999?
We had one of our photographers in attendance that night to catch you on a night out on the town.
Maybe you aren’t in these photos but were a regular at the bar? Let us know.
Christmas and new year is always a big occasion for a night out, did you celebrate it out in Ipswich, get in touch.
If there is any other big nightclub in Ipswich that has now closed down that you would like to see photos of, get in touch here and we will have a dig through our archives.
