Did you see Dire Straits perform at Portman Road in 1992?

13:26 18 January 2017

Fans of Dire Straits at the front of the crowd at Portman Road in 1992

Fans of Dire Straits at the front of the crowd at Portman Road in 1992

Archant

This summer Elton John will make a return visit to Portman Road to perform his latest material and greatest hits but he is not the only music star to have previously graced the stage there.

1 Comments
Dire Straits performing at Portman Road in 1992Dire Straits performing at Portman Road in 1992

In 1992 Dire Straits, Best known for such hits as Money for Nothing, Sultans of the Swing and Walk of Life, performed at the home of the Super Blues.

Members of the crowd watching Dire Straits playing at Portman Road in 1992Members of the crowd watching Dire Straits playing at Portman Road in 1992

Dire Straits were one of the biggest bands of the 80s with their best selling album Brothers in Arms released in 1985 going on to sell more than 30 million copies.

Members of Dire Straits performing at Portman Road, 1992Members of Dire Straits performing at Portman Road, 1992

They were also the first band to sell a million copies on the then new CD format.

Mark Knopfler, front man of Dire Straits performing at Portman Road in 1992Mark Knopfler, front man of Dire Straits performing at Portman Road in 1992

After reforming in 1991 and creating their final studio album On Every Street, the band embarked upon a two-year tour, with one of the stops along the way being at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium.

Stands at Portman Road filling up ready for Dire Straits to play in June 1992Stands at Portman Road filling up ready for Dire Straits to play in June 1992

Their show in June 1992 came towards the end of their extensive tour.

All ready for Dire Straits to take to the stage at Portman road in 1992All ready for Dire Straits to take to the stage at Portman road in 1992

Portman Road Football stadium transformed for Dire Straits performing in 1992Portman Road Football stadium transformed for Dire Straits performing in 1992

Do you remember attending in 1992? Let us know if you recognise yourself among the thousands that filled Portman Road, email us here.

Relaxing in the crowd, waiting for Dire Straits to take to the stage at Portman Road in 1992Relaxing in the crowd, waiting for Dire Straits to take to the stage at Portman Road in 1992

Impressive stage and lighting for the Dire Straits concert in 1992Impressive stage and lighting for the Dire Straits concert in 1992

  • "Dire Straits' biggest selling album, 1985's Brothers in Arms has sold over 30 million copies, and was the first album to sell a million copies on the then new compact disc (CD) format". Remarkable! It would appear that Wikipedia has been lifting content directly from Ipswich Star features - someone should be informed..!

    Shane Kirk

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

