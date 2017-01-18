Did you see Dire Straits perform at Portman Road in 1992?

This summer Elton John will make a return visit to Portman Road to perform his latest material and greatest hits but he is not the only music star to have previously graced the stage there.

In 1992 Dire Straits, Best known for such hits as Money for Nothing, Sultans of the Swing and Walk of Life, performed at the home of the Super Blues.

Dire Straits were one of the biggest bands of the 80s with their best selling album Brothers in Arms released in 1985 going on to sell more than 30 million copies.

They were also the first band to sell a million copies on the then new CD format.

After reforming in 1991 and creating their final studio album On Every Street, the band embarked upon a two-year tour, with one of the stops along the way being at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium.

Their show in June 1992 came towards the end of their extensive tour.

