Did you see the classic Batmobile in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday?
12:44 30 January 2017
Archant
Delighted families queued up to get their pictures taken with the classic Batmobile that revved up to Bury St Edmunds on Saturday.
With the dynamic duo of Batman and Robin in tow, the 1966 car was brought to the Arc shopping centre’s Charter Square to publicise the opening of a new A-Plan Insurance in Brentgovel Street.
Speaking beforehand, Dan Skippins, branch manager, said: “We are really looking forward to this exciting event and welcoming local people to our new branch for what should be an enjoyable day for all.”
Even the town’s mayor Julia Wakelam took a turn in the car wearing a mayor chain and gown.
Mr Skippings added: “Bury St Edmunds is a great location for A-Plan and on a personal level I feel proud to play a part in the area’s vibrant economy. We are here to provide a personalised service, designed to help our clients find the protection they need.”