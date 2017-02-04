Did you take part in the Roman day at St James Middle School in 1993?

The students at the school were taught about the impact the Romans had around the UK and some of the major battles they won. Archant

The school may have gone but memories of this Roman re-enactment day at St James Middle School, in Bury St Edmunds are likely to live on for the former pupils.

These boys dressed as warriors for the day These boys dressed as warriors for the day

Back in May 1993 the classmates were treated to a history lesson with a difference. The students dressed up in ancient Roman armour to learn about the historic battles and the impact they had on the area.

St James Middle School was one of Bury St Edmund’s largest middle schools, it opened in 1973 and closed in July 2016 as part of Suffolk County Council’s schools organisation review.

These boys are ready for battle These boys are ready for battle

St James Middle School was one of Bury St Edmund's largest middle schools St James Middle School was one of Bury St Edmund's largest middle schools

Students learned about Roman history and culture during a re-enactment day in May 1993 Students learned about Roman history and culture during a re-enactment day in May 1993

