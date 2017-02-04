Did you take part in the Roman day at St James Middle School in 1993?
17:00 04 February 2017
The school may have gone but memories of this Roman re-enactment day at St James Middle School, in Bury St Edmunds are likely to live on for the former pupils.
Back in May 1993 the classmates were treated to a history lesson with a difference. The students dressed up in ancient Roman armour to learn about the historic battles and the impact they had on the area.
St James Middle School was one of Bury St Edmund’s largest middle schools, it opened in 1973 and closed in July 2016 as part of Suffolk County Council’s schools organisation review.
