Disabled man’s mobility scooter stolen from outside home in Colchester

The theft of a mobility scooter from outside the home of a disabled Colchester man has been condemned as “callous” by police.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, had left the maroon scooter on charge outside his home, off Forest Road, Colchester, when it was stolen between 10pm and 10.30pm on Thursday, January 5.

Investigating officer, Pc Dex Adams said: “To steal a mobility scooter from someone who relies on it to go about their daily life is a callous crime and the victim has been left understandably very upset.

“It has an index plate of Q880 MBW and I am appealing for anyone with information about who is responsible for this theft, or knows of the scooter’s whereabouts, to please come forward.”

Contact Pc Adams at Colchester police station on 101.