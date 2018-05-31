Join In

Do or DIY - how expert at household repairs are people in East Anglia?

How expert are people in East Anglia at DIY tasks? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO DGLimages

How expert are people in East Anglia when it comes to DIY? Take a look at our quiz results and see how you measure up.

Following the news that the last remaining Homebase store in Ipswich is threatened with closure, it has been claimed that fewer of us are now happy to do jobs around the home than in the past.

But is it really true that many people wouldn’t know how to change a tap washer, a plug or even a lightbulb?

We set out to gauge the level of expertise with a quiz. The results suggest that many people in Suffolk and north Essex are still confident about how to carry out these tasks, as well as decorating and repairs.

A massive 92% of those taking part were confident about how to replace a lightbulb, while 86% said they could put a plug on an electrical appliance.

The proportion who could replace a tap washer was slightly lower at 69%, but another 23% would search Google to find out what to do about a dripping tap, with only 8% voting to call a plumber.

Flat-pack furniture also holds few fears, with 95% saying they would get a screwdriver set out to build new Ikea wardrobes, while just 3% would pay a professional to do this job.

When it comes to decorating a bedroom, only 9% would get quotes from decorators, with 67% feeling confident about wallpapering, glossing and sanding down, and another 24% saying they would paint the walls.

More than half, 56%, even felt they could do a better job than the teams in home makeover shows - although 34% admitted they were in awe of the TV experts.