DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

A Suffolk nightclub DJ has denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court Alexander Quantrell claimed he thought the alleged victim was awake when he touched her intimately and said he wouldn’t have touched her sexually if he had thought she was asleep.

Quantrell, 33, of Ipswich Road, Stowmarket, has denied sexually assaulting the woman in April last year.

The court has heard that the woman, who lives in north Suffolk, met Quantrell during an evening out with a friend at the Aquarium nightclub in Lowestoft.

Before going out that evening the alleged victim and her friend had “preloaded” by drinking a bottle of wine each and during their night out they consumed “something of a skinful,” said Hugh Vass, prosecuting.

While at Aquarium the alleged victim fell asleep on a sofa next to Quantrell and was asked by door staff to leave the nightclub because of her state of intoxication.

The woman and her friend left the club with Quantrell and when the alleged victim’s friend went back inside to get her cardigan, Quantrell and the alleged victim had gone to his car to get out of the cold, said Mr Vass.

They fell asleep and when they woke up some time later there was no sign of the woman’s friend.

Quantrell offered to drive the woman home and they got back to her house at around 5.30am, said Mr Vass.

She went in and turned on the heating and got into bed fully clothed and had no recollection of inviting Quantrell in, said Mr Vass.

The woman fell asleep and allegedly woke up to find her leggings and underwear had been pulled down and she could feel pain between her legs.

She then saw Quantrell naked in her bed and asked him to leave.

Quantrell allegedly kissed her on the cheek and asked for her telephone number before leaving.

The woman contacted her boyfriend and Quantrell, who was a DJ at Aquarium, was identified through Facebook, said Mr Vass.

The alleged victim’s boyfriend contacted Quantrell via Facebook and asked him if he had assaulted her and Quantrell allegedly said he had “misread the signals” and apologised.

The trial continues.