Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

PUBLISHED: 16:44 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:58 21 August 2018

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ has denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court Alexander Quantrell claimed he thought the alleged victim was awake when he touched her intimately and said he wouldn’t have touched her sexually if he had thought she was asleep.

Quantrell, 33, of Ipswich Road, Stowmarket, has denied sexually assaulting the woman in April last year.

The court has heard that the woman, who lives in north Suffolk, met Quantrell during an evening out with a friend at the Aquarium nightclub in Lowestoft.

Before going out that evening the alleged victim and her friend had “preloaded” by drinking a bottle of wine each and during their night out they consumed “something of a skinful,” said Hugh Vass, prosecuting.

While at Aquarium the alleged victim fell asleep on a sofa next to Quantrell and was asked by door staff to leave the nightclub because of her state of intoxication.

The woman and her friend left the club with Quantrell and when the alleged victim’s friend went back inside to get her cardigan, Quantrell and the alleged victim had gone to his car to get out of the cold, said Mr Vass.

They fell asleep and when they woke up some time later there was no sign of the woman’s friend.

Quantrell offered to drive the woman home and they got back to her house at around 5.30am, said Mr Vass.

She went in and turned on the heating and got into bed fully clothed and had no recollection of inviting Quantrell in, said Mr Vass.

The woman fell asleep and allegedly woke up to find her leggings and underwear had been pulled down and she could feel pain between her legs.

She then saw Quantrell naked in her bed and asked him to leave.

Quantrell allegedly kissed her on the cheek and asked for her telephone number before leaving.

The woman contacted her boyfriend and Quantrell, who was a DJ at Aquarium, was identified through Facebook, said Mr Vass.

The alleged victim’s boyfriend contacted Quantrell via Facebook and asked him if he had assaulted her and Quantrell allegedly said he had “misread the signals” and apologised.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

Yesterday, 20:58 Amy Gibbons
The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Police and border force officials are believed to be searching property for a number of illegal immigrants in the Woolverstone area.

Funding approved for new Suffolk business park

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
CGI images of the new Atex Park development. Picture: Atex Developments Ltd

Work is under way to develop a new business park in Stowmarket, helped by loan funding of £630,000 from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

RAF team to flip tractor tyre 5km to help man’s fight for life

Yesterday, 22:21 Andrew Papworth
A team of five girls from RAF Honington will be taking on the gruelling challenge of flipping an 80kg tractor tyre over the course of 5km. The team of girls have taken on this challenge to aid serviceman Jordan Brown and his young family, in their fight against Mr Brown’s terminal, inoperable brain tumour. Picture: LARA KLOS

Five girls are to take on the gruelling challenge of flipping an 80kg tractor tyre across a 5km course in a bid to raise £5,000 in aid of a much-loved serviceman’s fight for life against a terminal brain tumour.

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Yesterday, 17:20 Amy Gibbons
Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People in Colchester have been assured their town is “still safe” following a hot water attack and stabbing, which took place over the weekend.

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Yesterday, 16:44 Conor Matchett
Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ has denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep.

Widower who died in Woodbridge road crash named as local man Peter Grimer

Yesterday, 16:43 Amy Gibbons
The fatal collision happened at the junction between St John's Hill and Castle Street in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 90-year-old widower who died after a road collision in Woodbridge has been named by police as Peter Grimer.

Road blocked after car crashes into lamppost near Beccles

Yesterday, 17:42 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on Hillside Avenue in Worlingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An ambulance has been called to the scene of single vehicle collision in Worlingham.

Most read

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24