DNA of Weybread couple Peter and Sylvia Stuart found in car abandoned in Dover, Ipswich Crown Court hears

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

DNA from a Suffolk couple allegedly murdered by a former asylum seeker was found in the car that he abandoned in Dover before fleeing the country, it has been alleged.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police search the home of missing couple Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Mill Lane, Weybread. Picture: NICK BUTCHER Police search the home of missing couple Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Mill Lane, Weybread. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Forensic scientists found blood on the driver’s door of the Citroen that matched 75-year-old Peter Stuart’s DNA, and grey human hairs in the boot of the car, allegedly owned by Ali Qazimaj, which matched 69-year-old Sylvia Stuart’s DNA, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The court has heard that Mr Stuart’s body was found in a ditch in woodland near his home in Mill Lane, Weybread, with multiple stab wounds on June 3 last year and his wife’s body had never been found.

Karim Khalil QC, prosecuting, has alleged the killings were carried out by 43-year-old Ali Qazimaj, a former asylum seeker who came to the UK in 1999.

However, Mr Khalil told the court the man the prosecution believed to be Qazimaj denied being him and claimed his name was Vital Dapi and had never been to the UK before he was brought to England from Luxembourg last July.

The search around the property of Peter and Sylvia Stuart. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN The search around the property of Peter and Sylvia Stuart. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The defendant denies murdering Mr and Mrs Stuart between May 29 and June 3 last year.

Mr Khalil has alleged Qazimaj knew of the Stuarts through a connection with their son-in-law, Steve Paxman, who is married to the couple’s daughter Christy.

Qazimaj, who lived in Darwin Road, Tilbury, had been a carer for Stephen Paxman’s father Sidney and his second wife and through them he had learned about the Stuarts.

Today Mr Khalil told the court that on June 3 last year - the day Mr Stuart’s body was discovered - Qazimaj had resigned from his job at a recycling company in Essex and when he handed in his tools he had allegedly told a fellow worker: “I won’t be needing these any more. I won’t be here next week.”

Police search the home of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Mill Lane, Weybread. Picture: NICK BUTCHER Police search the home of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Mill Lane, Weybread. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

He had also allegedly made a comment about the business premises being “a very popular place soon”, said Mr Khalil.

“He knew the net would close around him and would lead to his main place of employment,” alleged Mr Khalil.

On the same day Qazimaj had allegedly asked to borrow £350 from Sidney Paxman and told him he had “done a bad thing”.

Qazimaj had also started selling items from his flat and the following day had allegedly driven to Dover where he caught a ferry after abandoning his Citroen, claimed Mr Khalil.

Brick Kiln Cottage in Weybread, where Peter and Sylvia Stuart lived. Picture: SIMON FINLAY Brick Kiln Cottage in Weybread, where Peter and Sylvia Stuart lived. Picture: SIMON FINLAY

He said that in addition to Peter Stuart’s DNA being found in blood on the driver’s door and hairs containing Mrs Stuart’s DNA being found in the boot, Qazimaj’s fingerprints were found on a plastic bag in the footwell of the car and on the car doors.

The court heard that the Stuarts were both keen line dancers and concerns were raised after they missed a weekly class in Eye on May 31 last year and a neighbour noticed their post box hadn’t been emptied for two days.

The police became involved on June 3 and officers found Mr Stuart’s body, partially hidden under a tarpaulin, in a ditch in woodland near his home.

The jury has heard that Qazimaj had become a UK citizen in 2005 after arriving at Harwich in 1999 claiming to be from Yugoslavia.

Mr Khalil claimed that Qazimaj, who was also said to go by the name of Marco Costa, had a gambling habit which had resulted in him getting into debt.

In the two years before the Stuarts’ were killed Sidney Paxman had allegedly given Qazimaj around £10,000 and shortly before the alleged murders he had borrowed £700 from a work colleague.

Mr Khalil alleged that Sidney Paxman had told Qazimaj the Stuarts were millionaires and that Qazimaj had told him he had carried out a contract killing in Serbia in 2015.

Qazimaj had also allegedly made a comment to Mr Paxman about marshes near Tillbury being a “good place to dispose of a body”.

The court heard the prosecution had mobile phone and traffic camera evidence of Qazimaj making trips to and from the area of the Stuarts’ home and back to Essex prior to their deaths.

The trial continues.