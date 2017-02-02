Rain

Do you recognise these people? New CCTV of potential Corrie McKeague witness in Bury St Edmunds

17:39 02 February 2017

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

Archant

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV in Bury St Edmunds around the time Corrie McKeague disappeared.

The appeals include two people subject to previous appeals – a cyclist and an older gentleman – and a new CCTV image.

A name had been given for the older gentleman but the named individual has been traced and was found not to be the man pictured.

Corrie McKeague, an RAF Regiment medic based at RAF Honington, went missing from the centre of Bury on September 24. He was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street at 3.24am. He entered a loading bay “horseshoe area” behind Greggs and other shops, near Cornhill Walk Shopping Centre, and was not seen leaving.

The three images are all of people seen in the town between 3.15am and 5.20am on September 24.

Corrie McKeagueCorrie McKeague

All of those featured in the CCTV images issued are potential witnesses who could have information that might assist and detectives are asking them or anyone who knows who they are to get in touch.

What we know about Corrie’s disappearance

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said that work to locate Corrie continues to be a priority.

She said: “This case has been managed in the same way as any other major investigation undertaken by the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigations Team.

“This means that all information is managed on the computer system used to assist major investigations, that those people involved in the investigation have the correct level of training and the investigation has been overseen and resourced in accordance with national guidance on major investigations.

“We have had to work through the information provided in a logical way and follow systematic processes to ensure everything is looked at in detail. This has involved re-visiting and going over much of the work we have carried out too.”

She added: “What is crucially important is that the public provide any information they have about Corrie’s disappearance directly to the police in order that it can be properly recorded and investigated. The police don’t want to miss that vital piece of information that may help them to find Corrie.”

•Any information relating to Corrie’s disappearance or about the potential witnesses should be passed to the incident room on 01473 782019. Alternatively you can call 101

1 comment

  • Suffolk Constabulary sucking up to the family again ? Never seen so much for a missing person enquiry ?

    Poppys Dad

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

