Do you recognise this jewellery? Police release photographs after burglaries

Essex Police has released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex before November 2015. Pic: Essex Police. Archant

Photographs of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex over a year ago have been released by police.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police has released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex before November 2015. Pic: Essex Police. Essex Police has released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex before November 2015. Pic: Essex Police.

Watches and earrings are among the items to have been recovered by police investigating a large number of burglaries from homes and jewellery shops in Essex, Suffolk, London, Kent and Surrey.

Essex Police has released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex before November 2015. Pic: Essex Police. Essex Police has released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex before November 2015. Pic: Essex Police.

Essex Police has released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex before November 2015. Pic: Essex Police. Essex Police has released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex before November 2015. Pic: Essex Police.

Essex Police has released six photographs showing at least 18 pieces of jewellery which the force believes were stolen in burglaries before November 2015.

Essex Police has released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex before November 2015. Pic: Essex Police. Essex Police has released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex before November 2015. Pic: Essex Police.

Essex Police has released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex before November 2015. Pic: Essex Police. Essex Police has released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen in burglaries in Essex before November 2015. Pic: Essex Police.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We have been making enquiries to try and establish the rightful owners of these items and are releasing the images in the hope someone will recognise them.”

People who believe they are the rightful owner of any of jewellery is asked to call Detective Constable Aimee Burton at Colchester CID on 101, extension number 430385.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the investigation and are currently on bail until March 14, pending further enquiries. They are three men aged 28, 29 and 46 from Clacton and a 31-year-old from Barking.