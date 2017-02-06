Do you remember Prince Andrew visiting Bury St Edmunds in 1993?

Let us know if you recongise any of the servicemen or women by emailing suffolkpicturedesk@archant.co.uk Archant

Royal visits to the county are historic events which see the residents of towns and villages unite in celebration, as was seen when Prince Andrew visited in 1993.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prince Andrew visited Bury St Edmunds in June 1993 Prince Andrew visited Bury St Edmunds in June 1993

On each occasion in Suffolk, visits from The Queen or other members of the royal family are met with thousands of adoring fans.

Prince Andrew is greeted by servicemen and women in Bury St Edmunds Prince Andrew is greeted by servicemen and women in Bury St Edmunds

Do you recognise anyone in the crowd? Email our picture desk at suffolkpicturedesk@archant.co.uk Do you recognise anyone in the crowd? Email our picture desk at suffolkpicturedesk@archant.co.uk

Prince Andrew walking up Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds Prince Andrew walking up Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds

In June 1993 Prince Andrew, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II, visited Bury St Edmunds on royal duties.

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, being welcomed to Bury St Edmunds Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, being welcomed to Bury St Edmunds

People lined the streets back in June 1993 to welcome royalty to Suffolk People lined the streets back in June 1993 to welcome royalty to Suffolk

He held a commemoration on Angel Hill, which included the town’s mayor and several local MPs alongside hundreds of local residents.

Can you spot yourself among the crowd in these photographs?

Have you liked our new Ipswich Remembers Facebook page? We post regular updates showcasing some of the thousands of nostalgic images in our archives and would love to see your old photos taken across the county.

Are you a photo enthusiast? Sign up to the new iwitness24 today a to share your photographs.

You can log in using your Facebook account to make it even easier to get started, and one of your photos could be featured as our next iWitness picture of the day.