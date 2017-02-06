Do you remember Prince Andrew visiting Bury St Edmunds in 1993?
16:03 06 February 2017
Archant
Royal visits to the county are historic events which see the residents of towns and villages unite in celebration, as was seen when Prince Andrew visited in 1993.
On each occasion in Suffolk, visits from The Queen or other members of the royal family are met with thousands of adoring fans.
In June 1993 Prince Andrew, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II, visited Bury St Edmunds on royal duties.
He held a commemoration on Angel Hill, which included the town’s mayor and several local MPs alongside hundreds of local residents.
Can you spot yourself among the crowd in these photographs?
