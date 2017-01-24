Do you remember the family fun days at the Emperor Inn in Norwich Road, Ipswich?
The original Tolly Cobbold lettering can still be seen on the front of what is now a Tesco Express store in Norwich Road, Ipswich.
Prior to the supermarket chain takeover, the Edwardian building at 293 Norwich Road had housed a pub.
The pub dated back 1843 and was known by various monikers over the years including The Maypole, The Rose & Crown and then, in latter years, The Emperor Inn.
The Emperor sign is now covered by Tesco banners but the Tolly Cobbold lettering has been retained - similar to the lettering sen at Felixstowe Ferry and Needham Market.
In recent memory, The Emperor was a popular family pub, hosting summer fun days and live bands.
The pub was closed by owners Punch Taverns in 2013 and reopened as a Tesco Express store, much to the disgruntlement of former regulars who had campaigned to retain it as a community asset.
Here we look back at the golden years of the Emperor Inn, on a nostalgic trip to your former local pub.
