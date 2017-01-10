Do you remember the space hopper race in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 1996?
14:06 10 January 2017
Archant
In the summer months Christchurch Park is a hub of activity and has been for many years as these archive photos from the 1990s show.
Last week we looked back at the Radio 1 Roadshow held in the park on several occasions in the 1990s.
During the warmer months of 1992 there was an American feel to proceedings with baseball classes taking place there.
The winter of 1992 saw the park turned into a natural art gallery with school pupils offering up their work to be hung from the trees.
The motor show was a regular occurrence and the park is still used for automobile displays and runs. These photos were taken at the show in May 1993.
In May 1996 there was a race with a difference - a space hopper challenge through the park. And from the photos, it looks like a good time was had by both children and adult participants.
Opened in 1895 as the first public park in Ipswich, Christchurch Park is 70 acres of sprawling wooded areas and freshly cut fields with a child’s play area.
Christchurch Mansion sits in the middle of the park and holds a large art gallery and museum. The Grade I listed building houses a collection of pottery and glass, a contemporary art gallery and a collection of paintings by artists including John Constable and Thomas Gainsborough.
