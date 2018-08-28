Woodbridge Wyevale Garden Centre to become Dobbies

The Wyevale Garden Centre in Woodbridge is set to become a Dobbies Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A garden centre in Woodbridge is set to change hands as part of a major sale by its owners.

The Wyevale Garden Centre on Grundisburgh Road is one of five sites to be sold to rival garden centre chain Dobbies.

The Woodbridge store along with Gloucester, Heighley Gate, Huntingdon and Woodlands will all be changing hands in the next few weeks.

Roger Mclaughlan, Chief Executive of Wyevale Garden Centres said: “We are pleased to have agreed the sale of five of our largest centres to Dobbies, one of the UK’s biggest and most experienced garden centre operators. We would like to thank our great colleagues at these centres, who have been central to our turnaround in the past few years and wish them well for the next stage of their growth and development under Dobbies’ ownership.”

Graeme Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Dobbies Garden Centres, said: “The acquisition of these five centres is in line with our strategic growth plan for Dobbies. We are looking forward to welcoming our new team members and to working with them to develop the centres over the years to come.”

Woodbridge is the latest of Wyevale’s Garden Centres to be sold with nine other garden centres sold to the Blue Diamond group of garden centres in July.

Wyevale has received a significant number of offers for all or part of the remaining WGC business from national, regional and financial operators as well as local entrepreneurs.

The sale of the centres is expected to be completed in late October with the centres reopening as Dobbies soon after.