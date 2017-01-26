Doctor Who brings his Tardis and K9 to King Edward VI School

St Edmundsbury Primary School pupils joined King Edward VI students to celebrate Britain’s most famous Time Lord - Doctor Who. Contributed

Students in Bury St Edmunds have been inspired to read more science fiction following a visit by Britain’s most famous Time Lord.

St Edmundsbury Primary School pupils joined King Edward VI students on Tuesday to celebrate Doctor Who.

Former student and Doctor Who enthusiast, Tom Seymour, returned to King Edward VI with an array of models, props, books and artefacts for people to look at.

Students particularly enjoyed exploring the Tardis and fully-functional K9.

Librarian Bridget McMillan said: “Students had a lot of fun sharing their Doctor Who knowledge and talking about the show.

“The life-size models were brilliant. Ultimately, the students were inspired to read more science fiction; a brilliant result. Thank you to everybody involved.”

She said year eight students may well take inspiration from the event for BBC Radio 2’s short story competition, 500 Words.

“We are very much targeting reading for pleasure in school, particularly in the younger years,” she added.