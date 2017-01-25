Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Doctors in Suffolk claim seven-day GP service is ‘unrealistic’

06:00 25 January 2017

Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible

Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible

Archant

Suffolk doctors have described the Prime Minister’s plans to force GP surgeries to open seven days a week as “unrealistic” and warned they would only make it harder to attract people to the profession.

Comment

Paul Driscoll, medical director and chairman of the Suffolk GP Federation, also claimed that longer opening times would not result in better care. Instead, he called for “innovative ideas” such as Suffolk’s GP+ scheme, which has already provided more than 20,000 extra appointments to patients around Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, since its launch in September 2015.

Dr Driscoll was responding to comments made by Prime Minister Theresa May who said in an interview with our reporter this week that it was still her intention for all surgeries to provide services 8am-8pm, seven days a week. With GP+, Dr Driscoll said Suffolk was “ahead of what the Prime Minister is asking”, with patients already able to see GPs until 9pm on weekdays or at times on weekends.

Patient feedback for the scheme is reported to be “very positive”. Suffolk GP Federation is looking at ways to roll-out the service to other locations so all patients in the county have access to it within two years.

“Forcing all GP surgeries to stay open later, seven days a week is not the answer,” Dr Driscoll added. “It’s just not practically possible and certainly won’t help with either morale or recruitment. It’s already difficult to find new doctors to join general practice, while more experienced GPs are leaving the profession because they are over worked.

“We need to work together to find new innovative ideas that will have positive results for both patients and healthcare professionals alike. Any move toward seven day working needs careful consideration – in particular financial support from NHS England and the CCGs. We currently have no details about how this might happen.”

Related articles

Keywords: Theresa May NHS

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

BMW drink-driver who crashed into tree in East Bergholt loses job and licence

17 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A 20-year-old drink-driver who crashed into a tree in East Bergholt has lost his job and his licence.

Potentially serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich sees busy road closed at rush hour

5 minutes ago Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

A car and a motorbike have collided on Wednesday morning (January 25) with the A1071, on the edge of Ipswich, closed by police.

Gallery: Suffolk Roller Derby is celebrating new rules that allow women to skate on men’s teams

17 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
Suffolk Roller Derby takes on the Lincolnshire Fugly Ducklings at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.

Two pageant queens took a step into the fast lane to show their support for a sport that is blazing a trail for gender equality.

Ipswich churchyard murder of Perry Wenham remains unsolved 25 years on

42 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Police search the churchyard where Perry Wenham was murdered in January 1992

On this day 25 years ago detectives were in the early stages of an Ipswich murder inquiry that, as yet, has no end.

Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG to continue IVF treatments after proposed cuts drew ‘enormous’ interest

07:51 Andrew Hirst
IVF treatment (stock image). Credit: James Fletcher

Health chiefs in east Suffolk have withdrawn plans to cut fertility services in response to public feedback and an improved financial outlook.

Warning to drivers as car crashes off A134 at Ingham and smashes through road signs due to fog

07:40 Matt Reason
Stock picture of foggy conditions

A car has careered off the A134 on Wednesday (January 25) and smashed through two road signs.

Doctors in Suffolk claim seven-day GP service is ‘unrealistic’

06:00 Andrew Hirst
Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible

Suffolk doctors have described the Prime Minister’s plans to force GP surgeries to open seven days a week as “unrealistic” and warned they would only make it harder to attract people to the profession.

Most read

Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

Drug-driver banned

Mould found growing on steering wheel of abandoned car in west Suffolk

An abandoned Renault Clio, belonging to Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close Bury St Edmunds. Photo supplied by St Edmundsbury Borough Council

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24