Dog bag dispensers installed in Sudbury following a spike in dog fouling incidents

Sudbury vet Richard Davy from Ardmore Veterinary Group is sponsoring five dog waste bag dispensers. Right is Bradley Smith, Sudbury town warden.

A Sudbury veterinary practice is boosting a campaign to promote responsible dog ownership in the town.

Since the introduction of the 5p charge for carrier bags in supermarkets, the town council’s community wardens have noticed a spike in the number of dog fouling incidents.

So they were encouraged when the Sudbury In Bloom group in conjunction with Lead the Way dog training company offered to pay for six dog poo bag dispensers to be installed at notorious trouble spots.

Ardmore Veterinary Group, in Cornard Road, has now added to the campaign by providing sponsorship for a further five bag dispensers to persuade dog owners to pick up after their pets.

There are now 11 dispensers placed close to beauty spots such as The Croft, Quay Lane at the entrance to the railway walk and popular open spaces such as Aubrey Drive.

Community warden, Bradley Smith, said they were already paying dividends.

“Since the 5p charge for bags in supermarkets came in, we have noticed a spike in dog fouling and these dispensers have alleviated that to an extent,” he said.

“The ones we have installed so far have made a big difference.

“We have placed them in high profile areas where fouling has been a particular problem in the past.

“We make sure that the dispensers are regularly filled up, and they are all being emptied at a reasonable rate and are not being abused.”

Richard Davy, director at Ardmore, said he was happy to back the scheme.

“Many of our clients are dog owners so it seemed a natural thing for us to get involved with,” Mr Davy said.

“Dog fouling is a public health issue so if we can increase awareness, that can only be a good thing

“Some dog owners have good intentions but sometimes they don’t have an extra bag with them when they need one.

“Hopefully by putting these dispensers near the dog bins, it will raise awareness of responsible dog ownership and encourage people to pick up after their dogs.”