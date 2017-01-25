Dog ban on Southwold beach is extended by one month

Southwold Promenade. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Community leaders say they have listened to people’s concerns in deciding on a shorter-than-planned ban on dogs on Southwold beach.

New rules will come into force this spring, when the family pets will not be allowed on the shore alongside the prom between April 1 and September 30 for the next three years, after which the ban will be reviewed.

Originally Waveney District Council proposed an eight month exclusion, but the new six month ban will be just one month longer than current restrictions.

Stephen Ardley, cabinet member for operational partnerships, said: “We have listened to the concerns of local communities, town and parish councils and visitors to the area.

“I would like to thank all those who contributed to the consultation, including the various dog owner associations who have provided valuable input. We feel that the newly adopted Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) balance the needs of both dog and non-dog owners and will allow our beaches and open spaces to remain accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

More than 300 people contacted the council about the proposals during a consultation exercise – with 249 opposed to an eight month ban.

Two meetings were held in Southwold to discuss the issue, with the new Southwold and Reydon Dog Owners’ Association among those invited.

Councillors have now adopted a series of PSPOs for the district’s beaches.

The new PSPO affecting Carlton Marshes Nature Reserve will see dogs banned from a specified area of the reserve at all times. A further order, introduced following concerns raised by Suffolk Wildlife Trust, requires dogs to be kept on leads within other areas of the reserve.

However, the order restricting dogs on part of Kessingland beach has not been adopted partly due to a significant change in the beach’s character brought about by an increase in its width since the current controls were introduced.

In addition, the proposed PSPO requiring dogs to be kept on a lead in winter on Lowestoft beach was not adopted – so it is now no longer necessary to keep dogs on leads on Lowestoft beach between September 30 and April 30.