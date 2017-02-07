Rain

Dog owners reminded to keep pets under control after dog kills lambs on at Bradfield farm

09:17 07 February 2017

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A Suffolk farmer has reported a “scene of carnage” after a dog attacked and killed a number of lambs.

Suffolk police were called to reports at a farm in Bradfield, near Bury St Edmunds, at around 10am on Saturday.

“Officers attended and have now spoken to the victim and to the owner of the dog,” a police spokesman said.

“It is understood that the dog had escaped from a neighbouring property due to a fence blowing down overnight and the dog owner has since apologised to the victim.

“Police are assisting to resolve the issue appropriately between the two parties and ensure that victim is compensated for their loss.”

Farmer Katie Mitcham Henry told the BBC: “It was a scene of carnage.

“The dog was still on the scene, out of control, disembowelling lambs in the nearby field.

“Police were swiftly called as we’ve had many incidents of dog worrying and dog attacks in the past.”

Police are also reminding dog owners that they are responsible for keeping their pets under control and are asking anyone who sees a dog attacking sheep to call police immediately. In an emergency, or if a crime is in progress, dial 999.

