Dog walker ‘warned of danger’ before Thorpeness clifftop tragedy

Maggie Scorer with her dog Oscar on the beach at Thorpeness. Maggie has raised concerns about the state of the clifftop , just days before a man was tragically killed in a landslide. Archant

Fears have been raised that Suffolk’s coastline could suffer more tragedies like the one which claimed a man’s life on Saturday, unless action is taken to address the growing dangers of erosion.

Coastal erosion on the beach at Thorpeness. Coastal erosion on the beach at Thorpeness.

Two dog walkers, who said they warned authorities about the “shocking” condition of Thorpeness cliff, just two days before a man was fatally crushed beneath falling debris, say large stretches of Suffolk’s coastal path are just as hazardous.

Aldeburgh grandmother Maggie Scorer, who recently spent five months cycling 5,000 miles around Britain’s coastline for charity, said not enough was being done to protect the public and called for lessons to be learned to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.

Mrs Scorer, 67, claims she warned Suffolk Coastal District Council’s (SCDC) coastal management team about the fragile state of the cliff on Thursday.

And with a storm surge forecast for Friday night, she said “immediate action” should have been taken to cordon off the cliff and display warning signs on the beach below.

“The only reason I called up was because I was shocked by how dangerous it had become and I felt immediate action should have taken place in that particular area,” she added.

“I was terribly saddened on Saturday to read about what happened because I feel that if appropriate steps had been taken, this tragedy could have been averted.”

The man who died, whose identity has not been made public, was thought to have been walking his dog along the beach at around high tide on Saturday when the cliff fell. Although witnesses praised the work of rescuers who tried to free the trapped man, thought to have been in his 50s, he died at the scene.

News of the death shocked the community and prompted warning about the dangers of walking close to cliffs.

Yesterday, however, Mrs Scorer, said she was “staggered” warning signs had still not been put in place and called for authorities to act sooner before there is another serious accident.

Whereas the Environment Agency is responsible for most major sea defences, more isolated stretches of coastline are the responsibility of local authorities or private landowners.

SCDC said concerns it received about the coastal path would have been passed to the landowner, which is the Ogilvie family.

Glen Ogilvie acknowledged he had received an email from the council highlighting damage to the clifftop. However he had been unsure what action to take.

Flowers are laid at the scene of the tragic accident where a man died when a cliff collapsed in Thorpeness on Saturday January 14. Flowers are laid at the scene of the tragic accident where a man died when a cliff collapsed in Thorpeness on Saturday January 14.

“It’s an absolute tragedy and it’s preyed upon my mind ever since it happened but I don’t know what we can do,” he added.

“I never anticipated anything like this could have happened.

“We’ve had signs up there before but they either disappear into the sea or were vandalised.”

“It’s something we are going to think about and we will do anything we can to prevent a repeat of this tragedy.”

Mrs Scorer said she felt it was unreasonable to expect Mr Ogilvie to maintain the clifftop himself, particularly as it is used by thousands of visitors every year, and is advertised as a public amenity for dog walkers and families to enjoy. She said a three-mile stretch of the path towards Sizewell was in an equally dangerous condition.

Fellow dog walker Joyce Newton also urged authorities to do more to warn the public about potential dangers, particularly as the Suffolk Coast and Heath AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) recommends walks along the cliffs to tourists in its guides.

“I feel very strongly, that if the appropriate warnings had been in place, this man’s life would very likely not have ended in such an unfortunate way,” she added.

AONB manager Simon Amstutz said his team was saddened to hear of the man’s death on Saturday.

“Walking on the Suffolk coast is enjoyed by many, but it is not without danger due to the nature of the coast,” he added.

“In the last few years the AONB team has changed the marked route of the Suffolk Coast Path in some areas to avoid walking on the beach.

“We would ask that anyone who has information of any potential hazards to report them to us and any relevant authorities.”

The death has been reported to the coroner’s office. SCDC said it would support the investigation.

“We will provide any information or reports required by the Coroner to the inquest,” a spokesman added.

“In the meantime, we will not speculate or comment further on this incident, other than to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life.”

What is being done to protect Suffolk’s coast?

Agencies in Suffolk have worked together to devise plans to protect the county’s coastline and its communities from the dangers of flooding and erosion.

The latest Suffolk Shoreline Management Plan (SMP), produced by Suffolk Coastal and Waveney district councils and the Environment Agency, covers a stretch of coast between Lowestoft Ness and Felixstowe Landguard Point.

Focusing on how to manage flooding and erosion, the plan identifies the risks to coastal communities and policies to deal with them.

The plan divides the coastline into seven regions and considers what would happen with no intervention or by continuing with the present intervention techniques.

Without defences, the plan highlights how the coast would continue to retreat, threatening homes, businesses and other assets.

However, it also says “difficult decisions have to be made”. And while the overall plans is to continue managing the coast, it says “this does not mean that all sections of the coast can be or should be defended”.

Some of the areas where the plan favours a more “natural” approach, include the stretch from Thorpeness to Dunwich, where it is acknowledged that coastal erosion could see the loss of some properties.