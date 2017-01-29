Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Don’t always be fooled by Ofsted ratings’, says head of Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich

17:48 29 January 2017

Matt stott matt.stott@archant.co.uk

Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich.

Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich.

An Ipswich headteacher has told parents to not be “fooled” by Ofsted ratings after defending her primary school following an inspection.

Comment

Linda Hatcher took over Rose Hill Primary School after it was condemned by inspectors and placed in special measures in December 2013.

The new headteacher has been “relentless” in achieving wide-ranging improvements, the education watchdog has said, but rated the school as ‘requires improvement’ after an inspection last month. It matched the same overall judgement from March 2015.

But out of the five individual categories, three were rated ‘good’, including leadership, behaviour and early years provision.

Ofsted said overall progress has been “slower than expected” due to challenging “weak” teaching, which has affected science and history lessons at the 305-pupil school in Derby Road.

Mrs Hatcher said: “Don’t always be fooled by an Ofsted rating. There is a lot going on at Rose Hill. The message to parents is come and see for yourself. Come and see their good attitudes to learning. See our improved outcomes.

“We have moved a very long way since our last inspection. Children go on residential visits, visit clubs and exhibited art work at the university recently. We recently took part in a performance at the Corn Exchange. We have got all of those added things that make a school ‘good’.

“We reached national (standards) in many areas of the curriculum for attainment. We were in line for foundation results last year. We exceed national attainment for phonics, grammar and spelling for key stage two. Our reading is in line with national and our progress measures are in line with national expectations in 2016.”

Asked if an Ofsted rating should only form one part of a school’s reputation, she said: “Absolutely. We have a broad and balanced curriculum, children want to come to school and take part. Our children are a joy here. They are curious, they are a delight, and they are hard-working.

“We have had a significant journey under my leadership. We are moving to an all-round ‘good’ school, and ‘outstanding’ is our ultimate aim.”

The school is due to be inspected again in two years.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Homes in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe, set for final approval, despite protests

19:00
The housing development site in Ferry Road, Felixstowe, seen through one of the windows of the pillbox on the land.

Fears have been voiced that building 200 new homes will harm a designated beauty spot on the edge of Felixstowe.

Corrie McKeague’s mother praises ‘professionalism’ of private investigators helping to find her son

16:02 Chris Shimwell
Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help find her missing son.

The mother of missing RAF Honington airman Corrie McKeague has defended the work of a private investigation team in the search for her son – amid a report there were concerns about the company.

‘Don’t always be fooled by Ofsted ratings’, says head of Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich

17:48 Matt stott matt.stott@archant.co.uk
Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich.

An Ipswich headteacher has told parents to not be “fooled” by Ofsted ratings after defending her primary school following an inspection.

Gallery: Mat Bayfield’s record-breaking charity walk at Glemham Hall for The Brain Tumour Charity

17:04 Matthew Stott
Mat Bayfield's 'Walk and Talk' fundraising walk for The Brain Tumour Charity on Sunday from Glemham Hall. Pictured with his girlfriend, Kelly Pritchard. Credit: Seanna Hughes.

Mat Bayfield didn’t know what to expect when he turned up at Glemham Hall at 8am this morning.

Success at Ipswich Museum as hundreds visit in first month of Sunday openings

17:59 Jason Noble
Alice Brannagan enjoying a Sunday out at Ipswich Museum.

Staff at Ipswich Museum have hailed the decision to open on Sundays as hundreds of adults and children have walked through its doors in the first month of the plan.

New homes, hotels and restaurants for Ipswich’s riverside at Grafton Way

17:54 Paul Geater
Proposed development of land next to Grafton Way, Ipswich.

One of the largest development sites in central Ipswich has been sold – and could be used for scores of new homes as well as a hotel and restaurants.

Updated: Missing teenager Max James found ‘safe and well’

16:58 Chris Shimwell and Matt Stott
Police thanked the media and public for their help

A missing 14-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire who police thought might have been in Ipswich has been found.

Most read

Warning for Sunday morning motorists – delays expected in Suffolk as huge yacht is transported to Ipswich

Fox's Marina, Ipswich, where the yacht is being taken

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Gallery: See pictures from student night at Brannigans in Ipswich in 1999

Partying at student night at Brannigans, Ipswich in 1999

Updated: Tributes paid to Suffolk-based Adam Ant guitarist Tom Edwards after death at 41

Tom Edwards during soudcheck at the Ipswich Regent in May 2016

Corrie McKeague’s mother praises ‘professionalism’ of private investigators helping to find her son

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help find her missing son.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Mick McCarthy says there is ‘no way’ Tom Lawrence will be cutting short his loan stay with Ipswich Town

Tom Lawrence celebrates scoring with this first half strike at Preston

Reaction: Preston boss jokingly tells Mick McCarthy that transfer target Jordan Hugill is worth four million after his late leveller against Ipswich

Mick McCarthy at Deepdale for the match against Preston

Match report: Preston 1 Ipswich Town 1 – Transfer target Jordan Hugill breaks Blues’ hearts

Preston's Jordan Hugill celebrates his late equaliser against Ipswich

Success at Ipswich Museum as hundreds visit in first month of Sunday openings

Alice Brannagan enjoying a Sunday out at Ipswich Museum.

CCTV picture released after bag stolen from parked Clacton car

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with theft from a car in Clacton.

Updated: Tributes paid to Suffolk-based Adam Ant guitarist Tom Edwards after death at 41

Tom Edwards during soudcheck at the Ipswich Regent in May 2016
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24