Double coup for concert series with two Young Musician winners booked

Martin James Bartlett plays during a service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral. Photo: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Two award winning musicians are lined up to perform for the sixth season of Sunday concerts compiled by organisers of a Suffolk arts festival.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pianist Martin James Bartlett, who won BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2014, will open the series at The Cut Arts Centre, in Halesworth, on Sunday, February 12.

Halesworth Arts Festival has also secured the Kanneh-Mason Trio to close out the series on Sunday, March 26. Among the family of musicians is cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who won the same award last year.

Martin James Bartlett, who was also invited to perform at St Paul’s Cathedral as part of The Queen’s 90th birthday thanksgiving service last June, will recite works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Enrique Granados, Alberto Ginastera, Robert Schumann and Samuel Barber.

Two weeks later, it’s the turn of London-based string ensemble, the Behn Quartet, performing Haydn, Szymanowski and Beethoven, followed by 4 Girls 4 Harps on March 12, with a programme including works by Corri, Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Piazzolla.

The Kanneh-Mason Trio bring the series to a close with Mozart, Beethoven, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich.

All concerts are at The Cut Arts Centre in Halesworth. Full details and ticket information are available at halesworthartsfestival.org.uk.