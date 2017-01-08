Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Double coup for concert series with two Young Musician winners booked

10:45 08 January 2017

Martin James Bartlett plays during a service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral. Photo: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Martin James Bartlett plays during a service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral. Photo: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Two award winning musicians are lined up to perform for the sixth season of Sunday concerts compiled by organisers of a Suffolk arts festival.

Comment

Pianist Martin James Bartlett, who won BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2014, will open the series at The Cut Arts Centre, in Halesworth, on Sunday, February 12.

Halesworth Arts Festival has also secured the Kanneh-Mason Trio to close out the series on Sunday, March 26. Among the family of musicians is cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who won the same award last year.

Martin James Bartlett, who was also invited to perform at St Paul’s Cathedral as part of The Queen’s 90th birthday thanksgiving service last June, will recite works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Enrique Granados, Alberto Ginastera, Robert Schumann and Samuel Barber.

Two weeks later, it’s the turn of London-based string ensemble, the Behn Quartet, performing Haydn, Szymanowski and Beethoven, followed by 4 Girls 4 Harps on March 12, with a programme including works by Corri, Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Piazzolla.

The Kanneh-Mason Trio bring the series to a close with Mozart, Beethoven, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich.

All concerts are at The Cut Arts Centre in Halesworth. Full details and ticket information are available at halesworthartsfestival.org.uk.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Tributes pour in for ‘charming’ Ipswich great grandmother Olga Woltering, 84, killed in Florida shooting

09:14 Emily Townsend
Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

An 84-year-old gunned down as she prepared to go on a cruise with her husband was the “cornerstone” of her family, her children have said.

‘Positive’ meeting held over Saxmundham Art Station project

19 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Saxmundham Station

Funding is being sought for a project to turn a station on the East Suffolk rail line into an arts hub following a positive meeting between organisers and Greater Anglia officials.

Double coup for concert series with two Young Musician winners booked

20 minutes ago
Martin James Bartlett plays during a service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral. Photo: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Two award winning musicians are lined up to perform for the sixth season of Sunday concerts compiled by organisers of a Suffolk arts festival.

Lovable cats and dogs from the RSPCA looking for homes in Ipswich

10:00 Sam Dawes
The RSPCA centre in Martlesham is appealing to animal lovers to consider adopting a new pet

The RSPCA are appealing for animal lovers to come forward and adopt some of the cute creatures they are looking to rehome.

Gallery: Review: Discover Kazakhstan - the home of garlic and apples

34 minutes ago
The wooden Zenkov cathedral

Mike Pickup and his wife weren’t entirely sure where they were even going when they signed up to a trip to Kazakhstan - and even had to open the Atlas to check, as he reveals.

Opinion: Have you signed up for Dry January? Why? asks Ellen Widdup

08:00
Ellen's youngest son is starting early

I’ve never really understood the fanfare and sponsorship that goes alongside the annual attempts to abstain from booze, writes Ellen Widdup.

Gallery: Take a look at some of the most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in 2016

05:00
Homefield, The Street, Little Bealings, Woodbridge. Sold for �2m

Suffolk can be a hotspot for expensive properties, with it’s stunning locations, historic towns and transport links to London.

Most read

Breaking News: Ipswich woman among the dead in Florida airport shooting

Olga Woltering

Gallery: Take a look at some of the most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in 2016

Homefield, The Street, Little Bealings, Woodbridge. Sold for �2m

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town were fortunate to secure FA Cup Third Round replay against non-league Lincoln City

A stoney faced Mick McCarthy makes his way to the dressing rooms at half-time with the FA Cup tie at 1-1

Michael Portillo visits Ipswich, the Middy and Leiston Long Shop Great British Railway Journeys

Michael Portillo at the Mid Suffolk Light Railway

Hero Ipswich paperboy Ollie Parker, 15, speaks out after rescuing man in Bramford Road

Newspaper boy, Ollie Parker, helped man who suffered a stroke in Rendlesham Road, Ipswich.

Tributes pour in for ‘charming’ Ipswich great grandmother Olga Woltering, 84, killed in Florida shooting

Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town were fortunate to secure FA Cup Third Round replay against non-league Lincoln City

A stoney faced Mick McCarthy makes his way to the dressing rooms at half-time with the FA Cup tie at 1-1

Police chief doubles down on parking control pledge after complaint of restrictions being ignored

The process of handing over parking enforcement to councils could begin at the end of next month. The police still enforce restrictions in all but one Suffolk borough or district.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24