Outdoor gym classes aim to encourage activity in North Essex towns
PUBLISHED: 11:33 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:33 21 August 2018
Archant
A new, free, outdoor gym has opened in Dovercourt – aiming to give busy people the chance to take part in a 30-minute workout every week.
Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), through its Big Lottery funded HILL programme (Healthier Independent Longer Lives), runs a 30 minute circuit class using the outdoor gym equipment in the Tendring District Council-run Cliff Park, Dovercourt.
The initiative, supported by Livewell Tendring, takes place on Mondays from 2.15-2.45pm – ending just before the school run.
The sessions are usually led by Matt Rozier, Community Development Officer at CVST who has a degree in sport and exercise science.
“These classes are the perfect way to get active at a pace that suits you,” he said.
“There is no sign-up fee or monthly payment, and the 30 minute classes are ideally suited to getting people going on the path to being active.”