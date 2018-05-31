Outdoor gym classes aim to encourage activity in North Essex towns

Free gym classes are taking place in Dovercourt.

A new, free, outdoor gym has opened in Dovercourt – aiming to give busy people the chance to take part in a 30-minute workout every week.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), through its Big Lottery funded HILL programme (Healthier Independent Longer Lives), runs a 30 minute circuit class using the outdoor gym equipment in the Tendring District Council-run Cliff Park, Dovercourt.

The initiative, supported by Livewell Tendring, takes place on Mondays from 2.15-2.45pm – ending just before the school run.

The sessions are usually led by Matt Rozier, Community Development Officer at CVST who has a degree in sport and exercise science.

“These classes are the perfect way to get active at a pace that suits you,” he said.

“There is no sign-up fee or monthly payment, and the 30 minute classes are ideally suited to getting people going on the path to being active.”