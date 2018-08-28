Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

PUBLISHED: 12:20 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:20 02 November 2018

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A doctor who was suspended for six months after he falsely advised a family court about a parent’s history of drug abuse has said it was “the worst mistake” of his career.

A tribunal has found that a Colchester GP consciously misled court proceedings after giving false evidence in a parental custody dispute.

Dr Joannes Langendijk, a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre who has also worked at a practice in Felixstowe, wrote a letter to the court stating he had “a thorough look” at the patient’s records, and “there is no evidence whatsoever that she has abused drugs or alcohol in the past” – despite knowing she had tested positive for cocaine use.

The GP also wrote: “She has no history of depression,” directly contradicting the patient’s medical records.

Dr Langendijk admitted both of the statements were “certainly inaccurate,” and “to include them in the letter to the court was a serious error” – however he claimed he did not deliberately mislead proceedings, but was instead victim to circumstances which made it difficult for him to carry out the relevant checks.

In evidence given to the tribunal, he stated: “When I completed the letter to the court itself, I did not look at Patient A’s records in detail. My comments were mainly based on what Patient A told me herself.

“I could not open a number of pages and documents within the medical records and I therefore based my comments on what I could glean from a quick review.”

Dr Langendijk claimed that, since he had directed his secretary to attach a summary of the patient’s records to the report, he could not consciously have misled the court – “as it clearly revealed the errors in my letter”.

However the tribunal said it “did not believe him” – arguing that a “preeminent theme throughout the medical records is the reference to depression and depression-treating drugs”.

The panel’s report added: “The tribunal therefore determined that when Dr Langendijk had stated in the letter that Patient A has ‘no history of depression’, he was stating something that he knew to be untrue.”

As Dr Langendijk had spoken with the patient about her cocaine use, the panel argued: “It was implausible to believe a doctor of his seniority and experience would fail to grasp that this disclosure was incompatible, on any sensible view, with the simple, bald assertion that ‘there is no evidence whatsoever that she has abused drugs... in the past’.”

Dr Langendijk attributed the misinformation to a number of factors, including: “being extremely busy, the emotional consultation with the patient, my unfamiliarity with providing letters to the court, my poor computer skills which made reading the full detailed record difficult and the fact that English is not my first language”.

He also admitted he had “over-empathised” with the patient, and he “tried too hard” to advocate for her.

Taking into account all of the evidence, the tribunal found “in the light of his position and status, his word was likely to be accepted by a court without question” – and therefore to submit such a letter “amounted to an abuse of trust in the profession”.

On behalf of Dr Langendijk, Stephen Brassington asked the tribunal “to recognise the human element of being a doctor”.

However the panel was in “no doubt” that his actions had amounted to misconduct, and it could not be said that this “has been remedied” nor that it was “highly unlikely to be remedied”.

Therefore Dr Langendijk’s fitness to practice was found to be impaired, and it was agreed that he should be suspended.

Mitigating for the GP, Mr Brassington argued that he had demonstrated “developing insight,” and “previous good character,” and highlighted “positive testimonials from professional colleagues and patients” and “the absence of any personal gain by Dr Langendijk - in the sense of any financial or any other tangible material gain”.

However the case was still deemed serious enough to warrant serious action – and Dr Langendijk was handed a six month suspension.

Reflecting on his actions, the Colchester GP said: “This has been the worst mistake of my career.

“I am grateful no parties have been injured or harm done. I am very much aware this could indeed have been the case.”

Topic Tags:

Suffolk libraries tackling period poverty by offering free sanitary products

30 minutes ago
Suffolk Library Service is giving free sanitary products to the women and girls who need them most Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pride and Periods scheme launched by Suffolk Libraries.

Lowestoft racket sports ace has the golden touch at world championships

32 minutes ago Thomas Chapman
Racket sports player Ross Wilson, from Carlton Colville, won a gold medal at the Racketlon World Championships in Zurich. Picture: Andy Wilson

A young racket sports player saw off some of the globe’s best talents to claim gold at his first ever world championships.

Will the rain hold off for firework night?

33 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Weather experts say tonight is likely to be the best time to see fireworks with clear skies expected this evening.

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

42 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A doctor who was suspended for six months after he falsely advised a family court about a parent’s history of drug abuse has said it was “the worst mistake” of his career.

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

11:31 Adam Howlett
Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 19-year-old man died after being hit by an unmarked police car and an ambulance on the A14 at Rougham, an inquest has heard.

Number of ambulance safety incidents almost doubles - but trust praises staff reporting

11:30 Geraldine Scott
Dorothy Hosein. Picture: Ian Burt

The number of safety incidents reported at the region’s ambulance trust nearly doubled in the space of a year.

Rabbits, pigs and poultry find new homes after smallholder prosecuted

11:30 Tom Potter
A white doe and her young, called called Snow White and the seven dwarves, have moved to the RSPCA Suffolk and East Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Almost 100 animals have been adopted or are set to find new homes after leaving a chaotic Suffolk smallholding.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘What has Lowestoft come to?’ - Worrying crime figures after stabbings, teen attacks and assaults on the homeless

A man was stabbed in Station Square on Friday evening. Photo: James Carr.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Video This is the organised crime gang that carried out 200 burglaries

A crime gang committed burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24