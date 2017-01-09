Dramatic photos of car fire in Ipswich

The scene of a car fire in Saturn Road in Ipswich. Photo by KJ Spear Archant

These dramatic pictures were taken early this morning of a car fire in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called at around 5.50am today, Tuesday January 10, to the blaze in a visitors car park in Saturn Road close to houses and flats.

A fire crew from Prince’s Street in Ipswich attended the scene along with police officers.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 5.50 this morning to reports there was a car on fire in a car park.

“We are still working on establishing the cause of the fire.”

Firefighters put out the blaze and gave the all clear at around 6.25am.

The car, a Renault Clio, was completely burned out.