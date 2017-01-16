‘Drastic accident’ could not have been foretold – community stunned after man dies in Thorpeness cliff collapse

The scene on the beach at Thorpeness, where a cliff collapsed at high tide, resulting in the death of a man Archant

A seaside Suffolk community is today recovering from the shock death of a dog walker crushed underneath the weight of a collapsed cliff.

Desperate efforts were made by rescuers and volunteers to free the man after a cliff gave way on the beach at Thorpeness on Saturday.

A small army of helpers dug away at heaps of sand to release the trapped man, thought to have been in his 50s, who died at the scene shortly afterwards.

The man, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, is believed to have been walking his dog as the tide was almost at its highest.

Yesterday, one villager said his path would have been restricted to a narrow stretch of beach close to the foot of the cliff.

A witness to the immediate aftermath of the landslide saw the man’s dog, and an older woman in his company, emerge without injury.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and the coastguard attended the scene at about 1.25pm – joined in the rescue attempt by members of the public, a search and rescue helicopter from Lydd and the crew of Aldeburgh lifeboat station.

Although able to reach him, rescuers’ efforts to save the man’s life were unsuccessful. According to the fire service, his Labrador-type dog survived being trapped by the fallen sand.

One eyewitness said: “The emergency service response was tremendous. There were 50 or 60 people who were desperately trying to dig the man free.”

Yesterday, Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said: “This is a tragic incident, highlighting the risks of walking on or under crumbling cliffs, particularly after the tidal surge and strong winds we experienced on Friday. My sympathy goes to his family and friends.”

Nick Boulter, from Leiston, was walking along the beach with his camera when he found himself on the perimeter of the rescue attempt.

“It was so strange to come across,” he said. “I turned the corner and there it was. It was quite incredible.

“Emergency services were already on scene, with some still arriving. It was a real combined effort – someone even turned up with a metal detector.

The scene at Thorpeness, as rescuers attempted to free a man trapped underneath a collapsed cliff.

“From a distance, I could still see the area that had fallen in, because the earth was a different colour. About 15-20ft of cliff had come away.

“It appeared he was with a dog and a member of family, who both got to safety. She was an older woman and had dirt and sand on her lower trousers. She was very shaken and was helped over the rocks by the emergency services. The dog was dug out pretty quickly. At that point, I put the camera down.

“People are saying he was walking below the cliff when it fell. It seems he was found alive but then died at the scene.

“The cliff is well known locally for being unstable. Each winter, another piece washes away. It’s constantly moving and changing.”

The scene at Thorpeness, as rescuers attempted to free a man trapped underneath a collapsed cliff.

Maureen Jones, Thorpeness parish councillor and Suffolk Coastal district councillor, said the village had been left “very saddened” by news of the man’s death.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected,” she added.

“We would also like to thank the emergency services for their rescue efforts. Members of the public were also there to help. There were masses of people.

“I walked the beach with my dog in the morning to see if any damage had been done by the previous night’s storm. I returned later on to see what on earth was happening and saw that the area had been cordoned off.

“Safety is always of great concern. I think, unfortunately, the cliff may have become more unstable with the recent weather.

“Obviously, an investigation into the cause is ongoing, so it’s too early for us to make any conclusions.

“In recent years, we’ve had gabions [caged rock abutments] installed and bags put in place to better protect the cliff area.

“I would always urge people to take care when walking on or underneath the cliffs.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious and will be preparing a file for the coroner.

Yesterday, a local dog walker called the man’s death a “drastic accident”.

The Thorpeness resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I walk along here every day. I was having lunch on Saturday when I heard helicopters and someone called to say there was a big incident in Thorpeness.

“There were lots of rescue services and three helicopters circling when I arrived.

“All I could think at the time was that I hoped no children had been involved.

“The village came out in strength to help. I saw people with spades.

“As a resident, I’ve seen from 20-50ft of the shore go this winter. I know the terrain and wouldn’t dream of walking along there at high tide - but I don’t think anyone is to blame.

“It would be sensible to close that area of beach in order to protect villagers and visitors - particularly in the summer season, when children play along there.

“There at least needs to be awareness raised of the dangers.

“This was a drastic accident that couldn’t have been foretold. I wouldn’t want anyone to think there had been a suggestion of negligence.”

Thorpeness was among locations subject to flood alerts after meteorologists predicted high tides and strong winds would cause large waves along the east coast yesterday.

Although a combination of the peak surge, strongest winds and largest waves did not coincide, about 20ft of beach at Thorpeness was believed to have been worn away by the previous night’s storm.

While the foreshore is property of the Crown Estate, the stretch of cliff-top is not part of Suffolk Coastal District Council’s shoreline management plan, but is thought to be privately owned.

Previous work to strengthen the sea defences at Thorpeness has been mainly concentrated to the area where the beach is accessed between shore-level properties.

A Suffolk Coastal spokesman said: “There is due to be a full investigation, so we can’t comment on the incident itself, but our condolences go out to the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life.

“Our thanks also go out to the emergency services and volunteers who responded and did their best to save him.

“Following successive high tides and storms, we would warn people to be extremely careful on the coastline - particularly around cliff areas.”

Bev Allen, maritime operations controller for the UK Coastguard, warned people to be mindful when walking on the coast, urging particular caution around the edges and foots of cliffs, where she added it can be “impossible to predict when the next piece might fall, or how big it will be”.