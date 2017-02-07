Drink and drug-drivers from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds receive driving bans

Drink and drug-drivers caught by police

Two drink-drivers and a drug-driver have been banned from the road by Ipswich magistrates.

Hayden Coote, of Fritton Close, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol on January 21.

The 19-year-old had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Coote was driving a Peugeot 306 when it was stopped in Greyfriars Road after he failed to slow down at a give way sign.

Coote told the court the offence has left him unemployed.

He said: “I was given a letter from my work saying I have lost my job.”

Chairman of the Bench Graham Smith disqualified Coote from driving for 15 months and fined him £200.

He must also pay £85 costs and £30 to the victims’ fund.

In a separate hearing Samuel Calver, of Acacia Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-driving limit.

A breath test showed the 23-year-old had 75mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath after an accident in Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds.

The offence occurred on January 18.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Calver’s Seat Ibiza collided with a parked car and police were called.

Calver told the court: “I have made a mistake.”

He was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £300.

In addition Calver must pay £85 costs and £30 to the victims’ fund.

Meanwhile, Costel Onisor, of Parnell Road, Ipswich, was banned for 12 months after admitting drug-driving.

The 35-year-old also pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A4 without insurance.

The court was told the offence occurred on November 20 at around 10am.

Onisor had been driving in Sproughton Road Ipswich when his car was stopped by police.

A drug swipe indicated a positive reading and a subsequent blood test showed he had 196mcgs of a derivative of cocaine in his blood. The legal limit is 50mcgs.

Onisor’s insurance was found to be invalid as he had given an incorrect date of birth.

Onisor listened to proceedings through a Romanian interpreter, but when asked he said he had nothing to say.

In addition to his ban Onisor was ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 to the victims’ fund.