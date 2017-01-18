Drink-driver was twice the limit when colliding with car outside Halesworth police station

Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A drink-driver who was twice the legal limit was caught after colliding with a parked car outside Halesworth police station.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dawn O’Loughlin, of Norwich Road, Halesworth, admitted she had been drink-driving on December 14 when she appeared before South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich.

Prosecutor Shelley Connolly said the offence occurred at 4.45pm when the 46-year-old struck the rear near side of a Chrysler in Norwich Road.

O’Loughlin stopped a short distance from the collision.

A subsequent breath test showed she had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

In her police interview O’Loughlin said she accepted the accident was her fault.

She had been drinking all day with her friends and because her brother was having a party she had planned to go home to get some food.

Magistrates banned O’Loughlin from driving for 20 months and fined her £120.

O’Loughlin was also in breach of a previous conditional discharge following the drink-drive offence, so magistrates re-sentenced her to a 12-month community order with an 80-hour unpaid work requirement.

O’Loughlin was also told she must pay £85 costs and £30 to the victims’ fund.

Meanwhile, at a separate hearing on the same day US servicewoman Alyssa Ochoa, from the USAF base at Mildenhall, also admitted drink-driving.

The 19-year-old was seen by police driving the wrong way around Parkway in Bury St Edmunds at 2am on December 4.

She was stopped in Tayfen Road.

A breath test showed she had 40mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

Ochoa, representing herself, told the court she had nothing to say about the offence.

However, a representative of the USAF who was in court told the magistrates Ochoa was a quiet person by nature and meant no disrespect by keeping silent.

He added Ochoa would now be subject to military sanctions in addition to any punishment by the court.

She was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £360. Ochoa must also pay £85 costs and £36 to the victims’ fund.