Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Drink-driver was twice the limit when colliding with car outside Halesworth police station

09:56 18 January 2017

Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A drink-driver who was twice the legal limit was caught after colliding with a parked car outside Halesworth police station.

Comment

Dawn O’Loughlin, of Norwich Road, Halesworth, admitted she had been drink-driving on December 14 when she appeared before South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich.

Prosecutor Shelley Connolly said the offence occurred at 4.45pm when the 46-year-old struck the rear near side of a Chrysler in Norwich Road.

O’Loughlin stopped a short distance from the collision.

A subsequent breath test showed she had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

In her police interview O’Loughlin said she accepted the accident was her fault.

She had been drinking all day with her friends and because her brother was having a party she had planned to go home to get some food.

Magistrates banned O’Loughlin from driving for 20 months and fined her £120.

O’Loughlin was also in breach of a previous conditional discharge following the drink-drive offence, so magistrates re-sentenced her to a 12-month community order with an 80-hour unpaid work requirement.

O’Loughlin was also told she must pay £85 costs and £30 to the victims’ fund.

Meanwhile, at a separate hearing on the same day US servicewoman Alyssa Ochoa, from the USAF base at Mildenhall, also admitted drink-driving.

The 19-year-old was seen by police driving the wrong way around Parkway in Bury St Edmunds at 2am on December 4.

She was stopped in Tayfen Road.

A breath test showed she had 40mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

Ochoa, representing herself, told the court she had nothing to say about the offence.

However, a representative of the USAF who was in court told the magistrates Ochoa was a quiet person by nature and meant no disrespect by keeping silent.

He added Ochoa would now be subject to military sanctions in addition to any punishment by the court.

She was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £360. Ochoa must also pay £85 costs and £36 to the victims’ fund.

Keywords: South East Suffolk Magistrates Court United States

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

09:24 Mark Heath
Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

This morning, in the wake of the most humiliating night in Ipswich Town’s history, we ask - is it time for boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Bury St Edmunds woman who feels abandoned by mental health service in court again

09:03 Colin Adwent
MP and Crime Commissioner pledge to intervene as mental health trust stays silent over troubled woman. Photo PA

A Suffolk MP and the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner have pledged to do all they can to help a troubled young woman who feels abandoned by the mental health service.

Masked gang armed with crowbar and hammer force Halstead Co-op staff to hand over contents of safe

30 minutes ago Tom Potter
Police are hunting four men who robbed a Co-op in Halstead, Essex.

Police in Essex say they are confident officers can catch four armed robbers who held up a Co-op in Halstead with a crowbar and a hammer last night.

Ipswich vlogger mum speaks out as future of Suffolk IVF treatment to come under scrutiny

60 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Ipswich vlogger Jules Furness with her son Josh

Controversial proposals to cut IVF treatment offered to Suffolk couples will go before a meeting of commissioners next week.

Drink-driver was twice the limit when colliding with car outside Halesworth police station

09:56 Colin Adwent
Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A drink-driver who was twice the legal limit was caught after colliding with a parked car outside Halesworth police station.

Ipswich man jailed for assaulting partner when she was 25 weeks pregnant

09:51 Colin Adwent
Matthew Kersey and Tanya Boyd in happier times

A domestic violence victim assaulted by her partner when she was 25 weeks pregnant with their child said she has been left traumatised by his actions.

Updated: Engineers work to restore power to last customers affected by electricity pole lorry crash

09:50 Tom Potter
Station Road in Trimley, close to where a lorry went into an electricity pole. Image: Peter Wiles

Service is still to be restored to the final remaining customers whose power was cut off after a lorry collided with an electricity pole last night.

Most read

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ and short of answers after FA Cup defeat at Lincoln

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank

Updated: Stand-off with armed police and dog units enters third day in Crowfield

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

Match report: Lincoln City 1 Ipswich Town 0 – Embarrassing FA Cup defeat for lifeless Blues

The Town players come off the pitch after the defeat at Sincil Bank

Villagers at scene of long-running armed police stand-off in Crowfield say ‘it’s been nice and quiet’

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Stick with Mick McCarthy - Ipswich Town managing director urges

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ and short of answers after FA Cup defeat at Lincoln

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

Stick with Mick McCarthy - Ipswich Town managing director urges

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank

Match report: Lincoln City 1 Ipswich Town 0 – Embarrassing FA Cup defeat for lifeless Blues

The Town players come off the pitch after the defeat at Sincil Bank

Updated: Stand-off with armed police and dog units enters third day in Crowfield

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

ScottishPower Renewables awards major contract for East Anglian One windfarm project

ScottishPower's West of Duddon Sands offshore windfarm in the Irish Sea, off the coast of Cumbria, one of the company's 30 offshore installations already operational.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24